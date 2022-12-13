topStoriesenglish
BENGALURU BULLS VS DABANG DELHI 2022

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BAN vs DEL online and on TV channel?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Third-placed Bengaluru Bulls, who have already defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. twice this season, are certain they can defeat sixth-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. With 257 raid points, Bharat has been the talisman of the Bulls and has been a model player. The seasoned Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal, who each scored 117 and 88 raid points, as well as Sachin Narwal, who contributed 37 raid points, are supporting him. In terms of tackle points on defence, Saurabh Nandal has been the Bulls' top performer with 63, followed by Aman and Mahender Singh with 54 and 41, respectively.

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi Playoffs format EXPLAINED: How will all six teams fight to reach finals of PKL 2022?

Dabang Delhi K.C., meanwhile, earned a playoff spot by finishing sixth in the league stage points standings. With 246 raid points, Naveen Kumar has led the reigning champions from the front the entire time. Ashu Malik, who has 138 raid points, has aided him in the attack. Manjeet and Vijay Malik both made contributions, scoring 68 and 59 raid points, respectively. Vishal, who has 58 tackle points for Dabang Delhi K.C., has been the best performer on defence. They have other defenders who have contributed, such as Krishan (34 tackle points), Sandeep Dhull (30 tackle points), and Amit Hooda (29 tackle points). 

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Eliminator 1 Delhi head-to-head

19 games have seen Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. square off. Dabang Delhi K.C. has won nine of those games, while Bengaluru Bulls have won eight of them. Two games ended in draws.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1 be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1 will be played on Tuesday, December 13.

Where will the match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1 be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1 will be played at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1 be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1 Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1 will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Live Tv

