USA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s USA Vs Bangladesh In Prairie View Complex, 830PM IST, Houston
As teams prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, there is a series between hosts USA and Bangladesh which is ready to begin on Tuesday (May 21). The first T20I of the 3-match series will be played at the Praire View Cricket Complex in Houston. It is the first time Bangladesh and USA will face each other in an international T20 match. The pitch condition is expected to favour the batters but bowlers are also expected to have some advantage in the second innings.
The ODI World Cup has taught us that there are no under-dogs in the game of cricket and anything can happen when it comes to playing a World Cup. Afghanistan and Netherlands shocked everyone with tremendous performances beating big teams like England, South Africa and more in the recent ODI World Cup. One thing is for sure, no team will give anything away easily knowing the danger other team players possess. (T20 World Cup 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk To Join Australia Squad As Travelling Reserve)
USA Vs BAN DREAM 11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: Andries Gous
Batters: Nitish Kumar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Corey Anderson, Harmit Singh
Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Taskin Ahmed
USA vs BAN Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Jaker Ali. (Pakistan vs England T20I Series: Live Streaming Details, Start Time, Dates, Venues, Schedule, Squads)
United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Corey Anderson, Jasdeep Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Harmeet Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Nitish Kumar.
