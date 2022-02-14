हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Valentine's Day 2022

Valentine's Day 2022: Mumbai Indians post pictures of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah celebrating 'Day of love'

The Valentine's Day fever has hit the Mumbai Indians too. 

Valentine&#039;s Day 2022: Mumbai Indians post pictures of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah celebrating &#039;Day of love&#039;
(Source: Twitter)

The Valentine's Day fever has hit the Mumbai Indians too. 

Skipper Rohit Sharma posted heart-warming image with wife Ritika while Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan also shared a photograph with hubby. 

Mumbai Indians won the hearts of their fans with pictures of all these lovely couples. The pictures are winning the internet currently. Along with Rohit-Ritika, Jasprit-Sanjana, they have also posted pictures of Kieron Pollard and his wife, Surya Kumar Yadav and his other half and also of several other Mumbai Indians cricketers.

Here it is:

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav too shared some photographs from travel with his life companion Tanya. He also posted a love note for his beloved wife. 

Not to forget, the new Indian ODI vice-captain and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul posted a picture too and you guess it right, the picture has his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty posing beside him. 

The love is in the air in the Indian cricket team and Mumbai it seems why not, it is after all the Valentine's Day. 

