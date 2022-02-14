IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul shares special post for rumored girlfriend Athiya Shetty on Valentine’s Day, see pic

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul had a special ‘Happy heart’ wish for his ‘not so rumoured anymore’ girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty.

Wishing Athiya on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Rahul posted an unseen photo with her on Instagram and he captioned the post, “Happy [red heart emoji] day (sic).”

In the selfie, Athiya can be seen wearing a printed full-sleeved crop top with denim, while Rahul opted for a white T-shirt with grey pants and a checked red and black shirt.

Interestingly, Athiya reacted to Rahul’s post and dropped a [red heart emoji] under the post's comments section. As expected, the adorable exchange between the celebrity couple garnered the attention of netizens on social media and Rahul's sweet Valentine's Day 2022 post for Athiya soon became the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, Rahul was earlier roped in by LSG as the skipper of the team for the upcoming IPL 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter was bought for Rs 17 crore. The other two players who were drafted by Lucknow ahead of the auction were Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi, who got a contract worth Rs 9.2 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively.

Overall, LSG spent Rs 90 crore to pick 21 players for the team. They bought 18 players in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Lucknow Super Giants’ final squad: KL Rahul (c) (India batter-wk) Rs 17 crore, Marcus Stoinis (Australia allrounder) Rs 9.20 crore, Ravi Bishnoi (India spinner) Rs 4 crore, Avesh Khan (India pacer) Rs 10 crore, Manish Pandey (India batter) Rs 4.60 crore, Mark Wood (England pacer) Rs 7.50 crore, Quinton de Kock (SA batter-wk) Rs 6.75 crore, Jason Holder (WI allrounder) Rs 8.75 crore, Krunal Pandya (India allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore, Deepak Hooda (India allrounder) Rs 5.75 crore, Ankit Rajpoot (India pacer) Rs 50 lakh, Mohsin Khan (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh, Ayush Badoni (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh, Karan Sharma (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh, Mayank Yadav (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh, Shahbaz Nadeem (India spinner) Rs 50 lakh, Kyle Mayers (WI allrounder) Rs 50 lakh, K Gowtham (India allrounder) Rs 90 lakh, Evin Lewis (WI batter) Rs 2 crore, Dushmantha Chameera (SL pacer) Rs 2 crore, Manan Vohra (India batter) Rs 20 lakh.