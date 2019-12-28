हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England Vs South Africa

Vernon Philander to play for English county side Somerset next year

South African seamer Vernon Philander has confirmed that he is all set to represent English county side Somerset next year. 

Vernon Philander to play for English county side Somerset next year
Image Credits: Twitter/@adenthomas

South African seamer Vernon Philander has confirmed that he is all set to represent English county side Somerset next year. 

The 34-year-old's announcement came following the conclusion of the second day of the first Test against England at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday. 

Philander said that he would feature for Somerset in the County Championship next year, however, adding that it is incorrect that he had signed a three-year contract with the side.

"Everyone knows that. We're going to go on a year-by-year basis and see how we go," Sport24 quoted Philander as saying. 

The South African seamer finished with brilliant figures of four for 16 in 14.2 overs while Kagiso Rabada well-supported him with three wickets as South Africa bundled out England for 181 in reply to their first-innings score of 284.

At stumps of Day 2, South Africa were reduced to 72 for four, with Rassie van der Dussen (17) and Anrich Nortje (4) batting at the crease. 

 

 

Tags:
England Vs South AfricaVernon PhilanderRassie van der DussenSomerset
Next
Story

Injured Aiden Markram ruled out of remainder of England Tests

Must Watch

PT13M43S

UP Govt: Rs. 6000 pension per annum from 2020 to triple-talaq victim women