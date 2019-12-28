Vernon Philander to play for English county side Somerset next year

South African seamer Vernon Philander has confirmed that he is all set to represent English county side Somerset next year.

The 34-year-old's announcement came following the conclusion of the second day of the first Test against England at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Philander said that he would feature for Somerset in the County Championship next year, however, adding that it is incorrect that he had signed a three-year contract with the side.

"Everyone knows that. We're going to go on a year-by-year basis and see how we go," Sport24 quoted Philander as saying.

The South African seamer finished with brilliant figures of four for 16 in 14.2 overs while Kagiso Rabada well-supported him with three wickets as South Africa bundled out England for 181 in reply to their first-innings score of 284.

At stumps of Day 2, South Africa were reduced to 72 for four, with Rassie van der Dussen (17) and Anrich Nortje (4) batting at the crease.