Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Quarter-Finals: LIVE Streaming, Date, Time, Venue; All You Need to Know Of Knockout Stage

The semi-finalists of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will be decided today as top 8 teams of the competition battle it out in Rajkot in the quarter-finals. The 8 teams who qualified for the quarterfinals are: Haryana, Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Vidarbha, Karnataka, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu.

In the first quarter-final, Hayana will take on Bengal while in the second match, Rajasthan plays Kerala. In the third match, Vidarbha and Karnataka take on each other and in the fourth clash, it is an epic encounter between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu.

Kerala's Sanju Samson will be up against his Indian Premier League side Rajasthan in the quarters. He will be aiming to register a win today over Rajasthan. Watch out for Yuzvendra Chahal who will be plying his trades in the quarters too, looking to win a game for Haryana. Chahal has been among wickets in the tournament with 14 wickets from 7 matches.

Other players to watch out for will be Devdutt Padikkal who has got 465 runs in 5 matches so far. Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal are also playing these games.

The big match is between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. Ajinkya Rahane is leading Mumbai while Tamil Nadu are led by Dinesh Karthik. Both are experienced campaigners and it will be fascinating to watch this battle. Apart from these two, there are plenty of international stars in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai sides in form of Shivam Dube (M), Vijay Shankar (TN) and Varun Chakaravarthy (TN).

Which teams are Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 quarter-finals matches?

Haryana Vs Bengal in 1st quarter-final

Rajasthan Vs Kerala in 2nd quarter-final

Vidarbha Vs Karnataka in 3rd quarter-final

Mumbai Vs Tamil Nadu in 4th quarter-final

Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 quarter-finals matches take place?

All the quarter-final matches will take place in Rajkot. The first two quarter-finals at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C respectively. The third and fourth quarter-finals at Sanosara Cricket Ground A and Sanosara Cricket Ground B, also in Rajkot.

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 quarter-finals matches take place?

All the quarter-final matches will be played on December 11, Monday. All the matches start at 9 am IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 quarter-finals matches on TV?

All the quarter-final matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will be available to be watched Sports18 on TV.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 quarter-finals matches in India?

All the quarter-final matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will be available to be watched on JioCinema app and its website.