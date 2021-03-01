Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shardul Thakur rocks Himachal Pradesh with 57-ball 92

Shardul Thakur has made a case for himself with the bat on several occasion, on Monday the Indian seamer smashed 92 from 57 deliveries giving cricket enthusiats a display of his batting abilities. The 29-year-old in a match between Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Thakur smashed six fours and the same number of maximums, helping his side post a stiff 321/9 in 50 overs.

Shardul came at the crease when Mumbai were reeling at 148/5, and went on to add 112 runs with wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare for the sixth wicket, before the latter was dismissed by Pankaj Jaiswal on 83.

This was also Shardul's first half-century in List A cricket, and he took just 39 balls to reach the 50-run mark. The pacer then smashed 42 runs in his last 17 balls.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Tare also smashed their respective half-centuries to help Mumbai go past the 300-run mark.

Suryakumar recently earned his maiden call-up to the national squad and since then hasn't left a stone unturned in proving his mettle. Mumbai thrashed Himachal Pradesh by 200 runs to continue their unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament.

Shams Mulani picked three while Prashant Solanki scalped four wickets to wrap up an easy win for Mumbai.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 321/9 (Suryakumar Yadav 91, Shardul Thakur 92; Rishi Dhawan 4-84); Himachal Pradesh 121 (Praveen Thakur 22, Ekant Sen 21; Prashant Solanki 4-31)

- with ANI inputs