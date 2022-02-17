Virat Kohli almost certain to play under THIS new Royal Challengers Bangalore recruit

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of only two remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) sides yet to announce their new captain for the upcoming 2022 season. Skipper Virat Kohli had announced last year that he would give up RCB leadership role at the end of IPL 2021.

The RCB have roped in the likes of Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik from the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 7 crore and Rs 5.5 crore respectively. Both Du Plessis and Karthik have previous captaincy experience in leading South Africa and Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, RCB is all set to hand over the captaincy reigns to Du Plessis for the upcoming 2022 season with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was retained for Rs 11 crore, now confirmed to arrive late for the T20 league. Maxwell is getting married to his Indian fiance Vini Raman on March 27 and as a result his arrival for IPL 2022 will be delayed.

“Faf looks the right choice but we have time to decide. We were waiting for clarity on Maxwell’s situation and availability. Now, that it looks certain that he will be missing the first few matches, Faf is the right choice,” an RCB source confirmed to InsideSport website.

Du Plessis, who played for CSK till last season, has been one of the most consistent players in the IPL so far. He was in superb form for CSK during their victorious run in the IPL 2021 campaign, scoring 633 runs in 16 matches.

The experienced campaigner has also led South Africa very well during his tenure so he already knows most things about leading a side. Maxwell, their star batter was part of impressive run in IPL 2021, amassing 513 runs at 42.75 along with six half-centuries. He was RCB’s highest run-getter in last year’s edition.

Maxwell, who has the experience of leading Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, is also a certainty in the playing XI so he is definitely a captaincy choice.

(with IANS inputs)