Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Manchester City's FA Cup Win, Video Goes Viral

Prior to the highly anticipated World Test Championship final at the Oval, Virat Kohli took a detour to Wembley Stadium to witness the FA Cup final. Accompanied by his wife, the former Indian captain indulged in the football spectacle. Joining him was Indian opener Shubman Gill, who also made the trip to witness the thrilling game. Notably, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh travelled all the way to England to savour the live action.

In an exhilarating clash, Manchester City emerged victorious over Manchester United with a 2-1 scoreline, securing the FA Cup title. As City sealed their triumph, Kohli couldn't contain his excitement and wholeheartedly cheered for the club. A devoted fan captured Kohli's reaction after Manchester City's win, capturing the memorable moment. This marked Manchester City's seventh triumph in the FA Cup.

King Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating Manchester City FA Cup win. pic.twitter.com/u7CcjuJ0at — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 4, 2023

Following the FA Cup final, Kohli promptly returned to The Oval and actively participated in the practice session on Sunday, June 4. As one of India's premier right-handed batsmen, Kohli played a pivotal role in securing India's spot in the final, ranking as the team's second-highest run-scorer during the 2021/23 WTC cycle. His contributions will undoubtedly be crucial in the forthcoming final.

Similarly, Gill aims to maintain his exceptional form in the final. Initially benched in the first two Test matches against Australia earlier this year, Gill patiently awaited his opportunity while the team management backed KL Rahul. After Rahul exhausted his chances, Gill was finally included in the playing XI, where he showcased his prowess by scoring a century in the Ahmedabad Test match. Alongside Rohit Sharma, Gill will open the innings for India in the WTC final.

India's strategy for the final is expected to include three pacers, two spinners (both of whom are all-rounders), and six batters. KS Bharat, who made his debut in the home series against Australia, holds an advantage over the uncapped Ishan Kishan and is likely to retain his place in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Kishan remained on the bench throughout the four Test matches.

By participating in the FA Cup final and promptly rejoining the team for practice, Kohli and Gill showcased their commitment and readiness for the much-anticipated World Test Championship final. With their contributions and the team's well-thought-out strategy, India aims to emerge triumphant in this historic clash.