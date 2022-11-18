Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at a temple in Nainital, PICS go viral - See Inside

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli landed a few days ago from Australia after Men In Blue's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. The star cricketer has an awesome World Cup, where he finished as the top run-getter in the tournament with as many as four fifties to his name. On reaching India, the first thing that he does is visits a temple in Nainital where he went with his wife Anushka Sharma. The couple were spotted at a temple and some fans who had gathered there for blessings of the god, met and clicked pictures with the star couple. These pictures have been going viral on the internet.

It must have quite a surprise for fans to see their favourite stars roaming so casually in the hills of Uttarakhand. The temple that Virat and Anushka visited is located in Kaichi Dham of Nainital.

Check the viral pics of Virat and Anushka in Nainital below:

Kohli wanted rest immediately after the World Cup. He is not in New Zealand with Team India that plays the T20I and ODI series respectively. In fact, Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are all missing from action. The reason is that some of the players wanted a break. Also, the selectors are now looking to pick only the youngsters or the T20 specialists for the shorter formats.

The former Indian captain will be back for the Test series vs Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, India will play 2 Test matches and 3 ODIs respectively. Kohli scored 296 runs in T20 World Cup and the knock against Pakistan was rated as the best moment of the tournament by the fans, especially the two sixes off Haris Rauf.