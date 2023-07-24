THIS Cricketer Owns A Mansion Worth Rs 80 Crore, More Expensive Than MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar And Rohit Sharma’s Homes

Indian cricketers are some of the most well-paid sportspersons around the world and it is no secret that they live a lavish lifestyle. No so more than former India captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma. In fact, Kohli and Anushka Sharma own the most costliest house among all the Indian cricketers – both past and present.

Kohli’s mansion in Gurgaon is spread over 10,000 square feet in DLF Phase-1 colony. The bungalow boasts of a private pool and has a very contemporary décor. Virat Kohli spends most of his time in Mumbai, so his brother Vikas Kohli, his sister-in-law and mother stay in this Gurgaon bungalow.

Apart from the beautiful interiors, pristine floors, and an exquisitely crafted structure, there is a unique hanging block nestled in his house. Not many know that this block acts as a hidden pool within Virat Kohli’s Gurgaon house, and the beauty of this area never fails to amaze the visitors.



Yuvraj Singh’s home costs Rs 64 crore

Kohli’s Gurgaon mansion is the most expensive among the cricketers while his former teammate Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech. As per Vogue, the apartment was bought by the former cricketer in 2013 for Rs 64 crores and is part of the residential complex Omkar 1973 Tower C, the same building that houses power duo, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar resides in a villa in Mumbai worth Rs 35 crore. In 2007, Tendulkar purchased an old villa called the ‘Dorab Villa’ for around Rs 35 crore. ‘Dorab Villa’ was originally built in the 1920s and occupied by a Parsi family – the Wardens.

Tendulkar’s bungalow is also spread over 10,000 square feet like Kohli’s Gurgaon home and is situated on the junction of Perry Cross Road and Turner Road.

Rohit Sharma’s home costs Rs 30 crore

Team India captain Rohit Sharma stays at 29th floor of Ahuja Towers, the imposing 53-storeyed building in Worli, with a gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Rohit Sharma house address, the posh Worli locality of Mumbai, is one of the biggest commercial hubs, along with being a prime residential, shopping, high-street retail, dining and entertainment neighborhood.

The Mumbai Indians skipper invested in the house, which is valued at Rs 30 crore, in 2015, the same year when he got engaged to Ritika Sajdeh.

Meanwhile, former India captain MS Dhoni resides in a Rs 6 crore farm house on the outskirts of Ranchi in Jharkhand with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva.

Kohli scored his 76th international century and 29th Test hundred against West Indies in the ongoing 2nd Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad.