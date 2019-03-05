Virat Kohli becomes 2nd batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to score 40 ODI tons

Indian skipper Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form as he scored his 40th one-day century during the second ODI of the five-match series against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old reached the three-figure mark off just 107 balls when he smashed a short and wide delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 44th over towards the backward point area for four runs.

By scoring a ton against Australia, Kohli became only the second batsman ever after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to score 40 centuries in the 50-over format of the game. Tendulkar has a total of 49 ODI centuries to his name.

Additionally, Kohli is now also tied with Tendulkar with four hundred against Australia in India.

Overall, it was the Indian skipper seventh ODI ton against Australia which he has achieved in his 224th match and 216th innings.

Currently, Tendulkar leads the list of most hundred scored by a batsman during India-Australia ODIs with a total of nine centuries in his tally.

Kohli,who managed to keep his calm while other Indian batsmen struggled to score big against Australia, eventually finished with a knock of 116.

The Indian skipper's innings was laced with 10 boundaries while Kohli also shared a crucial 81-run stand with Vijay Shankar (46) and 67-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (21) before the hosts were bundled out for 250 by Australia in their stipulated 50 overs.