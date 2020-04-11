Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma laud efforts of Delhi police in fight against coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread all over the world, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma has acknowledged the efforts of Delhi police who are working selflessly during the lockdown in the national capital.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Delhi Police posted a video of Kohli in which the Indian captain could be seen lauding the police service for helping the needy at this difficult times while also urging the citizens to follow the directives of the authorities.

"Hi, this is Virat Kohli. It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times.I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort," Kohli said in the video.

Ishant too heaped praises on Delhi police for performing their duties selflessly day and night. He also urged people to stay at home and utilise this forced break by spending some quality time with your loved ones.

"Friends,this is the time to stay at home, spend time with your loved ones and take care of yourself and your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. Let's come forward and help Delhi police by staying at our homes. Most importantly, do not believe rumours. We will win this fight together. Jai Hind," the Test pacer said in a video posted by the Delhi police Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police also shared a video of Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta praising the efforts of the police.

"I hope all of you are doing well.I hope you are following the lockdown rules. I hope you are also maintaining social distancing because it is so important right now for us, for our families, our society. This is what needs to be done. I hope you are helping Delhi police because the brave personnels are risking their lives everyday to protect us and our families. So, I hope you follow all the protocols and stay home and stay safe," Jwala said.

Join in this fight against corona virus Follow lockdown rules

Ensure social distancing

Help Delhi Police as their brave personnel risk their lives to protect you and your family

Stay home, stay safe Jai hind @DelhiPolice @HMOIndia #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P53FAqQIwh — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 10, 2020

India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown as per the orders by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in order to combat the threat of coronavirus. The lockdown is slated to end on April 14, but it is likely that the lockdown gets extended due to a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

The pandemic has so far affected more than 7,000 persons in India and claimed the lives of 239.