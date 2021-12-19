हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli lauds Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in true Punjabi style - WATCH

Guardiola’s men are on a winning spree this season as they have so far won seven matches on the trot which includes a 7-0 hammering of Leeds United in their last league game on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Taking note of Manchester City’s sensational winning run in the ongoing Premier League season, Indian batter and PUMA ambassador Virat Kohli heaped praises in style on City’s manager Pep Guardiola with a special video message on social media today.

Both Kohli and Guardiola, who have been associated with sports brand PUMA, share a friendly equation. In true Punjabi style, the 33-year-old Indian Test skipper said, "Pep, bohot vadiya chal reha hai kam. Tu kam khicheya hai Man city ch, rukna nahi hun, theek hai. Es vaari vi title laike jaana hai (Pep, the game is going really well. You have done wonders for Man City, don't stop now, alright. We have to take this title home again)."

Guardiola’s men are on a winning spree this season as they have so far won seven matches on the trot which includes a 7-0 hammering of Leeds United in their last league game on Wednesday. The defending champions aim to extend their glorious run and consolidate top position when they take on Newcastle United FC later today.

Earlier last year, the duo had engaged in an enthralling conversation during a virtual session organised by PUMA, where Kohli had expressed his keen interest for football and Pep had also wished Kohli luck ahead of the IPL season.  

With inputs from Puma press release

