हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
R Sridhar

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri extend birthday wishes to Team India fielding coach R Sridhar

Sridhar has also appeared in a total of 35 first-class matches and 15 List A matches for Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri extend birthday wishes to Team India fielding coach R Sridhar
Image Credits: Twitter/@coach_rsridhar

Team India fielding coach R. Sridhar turned 50 on Thursday and skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shatri extended warm birthday greetings to the former on his special occassion.

Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and wished Sridhar a very 'Happy Birthday'.

"Many happy returns of the day @coach_rsridhar. God bless and have a good day ahead," the 31-year-old Indian captain wrote.

Shastri, on the other hand, shared a picture of him with Sridhar on his official Instagram account and extended birthay greetings to Team India's 'Benjamin Button'.

"Happy Birthday Sri. Our very own Mr. Benjamin Button. Have a good one @coach_rsridhar," Shastri tweeted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Sri. Our very own Mr Benjamin Button. Have a good one - ‪@coach_rsridhar

A post shared by Ravi Shastri (@ravishastriofficial) on

Besides Kohli and Shastri, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, fast bowler Mohammad Shami and Indian opener KL Rahul also wished Sridhar on his 50th birthday.

Take a look at the wishes:

 

Born on July 16, 1970, former Indian first-class cricketer Ramakrishnan Sridhar had played for Hyderabad cricket team from 1989-90 to 2000-01.He appeared in a total of 35 first-class matches and 15 List A matches for Hyderabad.

After his playing career, Sridhar switched to coaching in 2001. He served as coach of the Hyderabad Under-19 team for three years and Hyderabad Under-16 team for one year. 

In 2011, he was appointed as the fielding coach of the India Under-19 team before being handed the role of fielding coach of the national side in August 2014 on a long-term contract.

Under Sridhar, India went on to become one of the top fielding sides in the world.

 

 

Tags:
R SridharVirat KohliRavi ShastriRishabh PantMohammad Shami
Next
Story

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis named in Australia's preliminary squad for possible England tour
  • 9,68,876Confirmed
  • 24,915Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Breaking News: Rhea Chakraborty demands cbi investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case