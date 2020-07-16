Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri extend birthday wishes to Team India fielding coach R Sridhar

Team India fielding coach R. Sridhar turned 50 on Thursday and skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shatri extended warm birthday greetings to the former on his special occassion.

Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and wished Sridhar a very 'Happy Birthday'.

"Many happy returns of the day @coach_rsridhar. God bless and have a good day ahead," the 31-year-old Indian captain wrote.

Many happy returns of the day @coach_rsridhar. God bless and have a great day ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2020

Shastri, on the other hand, shared a picture of him with Sridhar on his official Instagram account and extended birthay greetings to Team India's 'Benjamin Button'.

"Happy Birthday Sri. Our very own Mr. Benjamin Button. Have a good one @coach_rsridhar," Shastri tweeted.

Besides Kohli and Shastri, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, fast bowler Mohammad Shami and Indian opener KL Rahul also wished Sridhar on his 50th birthday.

Take a look at the wishes:

Happy birthday Shree bhai. @coach_rsridhar Thank you for the guidance. May you have a wonderful day pic.twitter.com/crCl5OXuoK — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 16, 2020

A well made half ton. Happy th @coach_rsridhar. Wishing you good health and happiness. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/rTXmVnNAIJ — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 16, 2020

Happy wala birthday @coach_rsridhar field master aap jio Hazaro saal pic.twitter.com/Ldd4IXpaMG — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 16, 2020

Born on July 16, 1970, former Indian first-class cricketer Ramakrishnan Sridhar had played for Hyderabad cricket team from 1989-90 to 2000-01.He appeared in a total of 35 first-class matches and 15 List A matches for Hyderabad.

After his playing career, Sridhar switched to coaching in 2001. He served as coach of the Hyderabad Under-19 team for three years and Hyderabad Under-16 team for one year.

In 2011, he was appointed as the fielding coach of the India Under-19 team before being handed the role of fielding coach of the national side in August 2014 on a long-term contract.

Under Sridhar, India went on to become one of the top fielding sides in the world.