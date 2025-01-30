Virat Kohli Refuses Help For Carrying Cricket Gear Ahead Of Ranji Trophy Match

Virat Kohli, one of cricket’s greatest icons, has once again showcased his unwavering discipline and humility ahead of his much-anticipated Ranji Trophy comeback. As he returned to domestic cricket after 12 years, an incident during a practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium highlighted his commitment to self-reliance—he refused any assistance in carrying his cricket gear.

Kohli’s Self-Sufficient Approach

Delhi’s team manager Mahesh Bhati, who has been closely associated with Kohli since his junior cricket days, revealed an anecdote that perfectly encapsulates the star batter’s mindset. Despite his stature in world cricket, Kohli personally carried his kit bag to and from the practice session, declining any help offered by team staff.

"He is still the same Virat. On the first day of training, he walked into the dressing room, carried his own kit bag, and practiced tirelessly. At the end of the session, he carried it back himself," Bhati said.

Bhati further shared his interaction with Kohli during the moment: "I told him, 'Virat, let us help you with your gear.' But he responded, 'Bhaia, kya baat kar rahe ho? Mere khelne ka samaan hai, mai khud leke jaunga' (Brother, what are you saying? It’s my playing gear; I will carry it myself)."

A Display of Humility and Discipline

Kohli’s actions reflect his enduring dedication to the sport. While many players at his level embrace the privileges that come with their success, the former India captain continues to lead by example. His insistence on carrying his own equipment is more than a simple act—it’s a statement of personal responsibility, showing younger players the value of discipline and hard work.

The Significance of His Ranji Trophy Return

Kohli’s return to domestic cricket is highly anticipated, with fans eager to see him don the Delhi jersey once again. His last Ranji Trophy appearance was in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, and his comeback underscores his respect for the roots that shaped his legendary career.

Set to bat at No. 4, Kohli has been rigorously preparing for the upcoming match against Railways. His presence in the squad has not only boosted team morale but has also reinforced the importance of first-class cricket in nurturing talent.