The recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle has cast a spotlight on the form and future of Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Their underwhelming performances have raised questions, with former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri offering a no-nonsense solution: return to domestic cricket to rediscover form and reignite their hunger for runs.

A Series to Forget

The series against Australia was nothing short of a nightmare for India. Despite Virat Kohli starting with a century in Perth, his form declined sharply, ending with a meagre 190 runs across nine innings. Rohit Sharma’s woes were even more pronounced, scoring only 31 runs in three matches. Their inability to deliver cost India dearly, resulting in a 3-1 series loss and elimination from the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.

Shastri minced no words in his assessment, emphasizing the importance of domestic cricket as a training ground for these seasoned players.

The Case for Domestic Cricket

Speaking on the ICC Review, Shastri highlighted the need for Kohli and Sharma to embrace domestic cricket for two key reasons:

Sharpening Skills Against Spin: India’s struggle against quality spinners, even on home pitches, is a glaring issue. Domestic cricket offers an opportunity to face such bowlers and regain confidence.

Guiding the Next Generation: By playing in the domestic circuit, Kohli and Sharma could pass on invaluable experience to budding cricketers, ensuring a smoother transition for Team India.

Shastri’s observations aren’t without merit. Kohli last played domestic cricket for Delhi in 2012, while Sharma’s last red-ball game for Mumbai was in 2015. With younger players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill rising through the ranks, the veterans have a dual responsibility: reclaim their form and mentor the next generation.

Hunger and Desire: The Deciding Factors

For Shastri, the ultimate question revolves around the duo’s hunger and desire to contribute to Indian cricket. At 36 and 38, Kohli and Sharma are in the twilight of their careers. Their willingness to grind it out in the domestic circuit could determine their place in the Test setup.

“It’s about hunger and desire. When you’re in your 30s, you need to ask yourself how hungry you are. If they want to continue, domestic cricket is the best way to prove it,” Shastri stated.

The Road Ahead

The next round of the Ranji Trophy, starting January 23, offers a golden opportunity. If Kohli and Sharma return to their state teams, Delhi and Mumbai respectively, they could not only regain their touch but also inspire teammates.

India’s recent defeats, including the series loss to Australia and a home whitewash by New Zealand, underline the urgency of addressing the team’s batting frailties. The Ranji Trophy could serve as a crucible for rebuilding confidence and technique.

Balancing Workload and Legacy

One argument against playing domestic cricket is the players’ grueling international schedule. However, the current slump demands extraordinary measures. For fans and analysts, the prospect of seeing Kohli and Sharma dominating domestic cricket is tantalizing. It would not only validate Shastri’s advice but also reaffirm their commitment to Indian cricket.