India's iconic batter, Virat Kohli, endured one of the worst years of his illustrious career in 2024, as his performance dipped significantly across formats. Widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of his generation, Kohli's prolonged inconsistency not only disappointed Indian fans but also raised concerns about his place in the Test side.

Inconsistent Performances Mark A Disappointing Year For Kohli

Kohli began 2024 on a positive note, scoring a gritty 46-run knock in the Cape Town Test against South Africa. However, what followed was a string of low scores, with the exception of a 70-run effort against New Zealand and a century in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test at Perth Stadium. These isolated performances couldn't mask the overall dismal statistics—655 runs in 2024 at an average of 21.83, a figure significantly lower than Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, both all-rounders.

Innings Runs Average 50/100 Ducks 32 655 21.83 2/1 4

Stature Takes A Hit In International Cricket

Kohli's poor form saw him tumble out of the top 50 run-getters in 2024. With Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal securing the 50th spot with 724 runs at an average of 42.58, Kohli's lackluster numbers were a stark contrast. This underperformance marks a steep decline for the player once hailed for his consistency and hunger for runs.

Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli

Statistical comparisons highlight Kohli's struggles further. Pakistan's Babar Azam, despite battling form issues in Tests, had a significantly better year. Babar scored 1168 runs at an average of 32.44 and a strike rate of 91.75, with nine half-centuries to his name. In contrast, Kohli managed just three fifty-plus scores, underscoring his inability to convert starts into impactful innings.

Kohli's Struggles In The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been particularly tough for Kohli. Australian bowlers have consistently exploited his vulnerability outside the off-stump, leading to repeated dismissals. This rough patch has put additional pressure on the veteran batter, whose contributions have fallen short of expectations.

Virat's Place Under Threat In Test Cricket

Kohli’s struggles have fueled discussions about his place in India's Test side. With mounting pressure and an underwhelming year behind him, the Sydney Test becomes crucial for the Indian stalwart. A failure to turn his form around could lead to tough decisions for the team management ahead of future assignments.

Big Comeback Or End of the Road?

As Kohli heads into the final Test of the year, fans and cricketing experts alike will be watching closely. The question remains can Virat Kohli rediscover his magic, or is this the beginning of the end for India's batting maestro in red-ball cricket?