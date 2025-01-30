Virat Kohli Stops Security From Beating Fan Who Ran Onto The Pitch To Touch His Feet, Viral Video Surfaces - Watch

Cricket fever reached a crescendo at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as Virat Kohli returned to domestic cricket after 12 long years. The Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Railways was expected to be a regular first-class encounter, but with Kohli’s presence, it transformed into a spectacle reminiscent of an international showdown. Fans queued up as early as dawn, forming lines stretching nearly two kilometers, eager to witness their icon in action. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) had allowed free entry, expecting around 10,000 spectators, but the turnout and enthusiasm exceeded all expectations.

The Pitch Invasion: A Testament to Kohli’s Popularity

The electrifying atmosphere took an unexpected turn in the 12th over of Railways’ innings when a devoted fan breached security and sprinted towards Kohli, who was stationed in the slip cordon. The overzealous supporter managed to touch the cricketing maestro’s feet before security intervened. What stood out, however, was Kohli’s composed and compassionate reaction—rather than allowing any harsh treatment, he gestured to the officials to let the fan exit peacefully. This moment of humility and sportsmanship went viral instantly, with social media flooding with admiration for the former India captain’s grace under pressure.

Kohli’s Return to Domestic Cricket: A Special Occasion

Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy action is a significant moment for Indian cricket. The last time he played in the competition was back in November 2012. His decision to participate this season speaks volumes about his commitment to the game and his intent to reconnect with the grassroots level of Indian cricket. His presence is not just a morale booster for the Delhi squad but also a testament to his desire to contribute to the sport beyond international fixtures.

Fan Frenzy: The RCB Factor and More

Even before the match began, fans outside the stadium chanted “RCB, RCB,” a nod to Kohli’s IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, further proving his massive fan base transcends formats and tournaments. Inside the stadium, chants of “Kohli, Kohli” echoed every time he moved across the field, making it clear that this Ranji Trophy match had transformed into a Kohli appreciation event.

The Social Media Storm

In an era where every moment is captured and shared within seconds, the pitch invasion video spread like wildfire across social media platforms. The footage of Kohli stopping the security from using excessive force garnered praise, reinforcing his image as a player who understands and values his fans. Memes, reactions, and admiration posts flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with cricket pundits and former cricketers applauding Kohli’s gesture.