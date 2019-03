Indian skipper Virat Kohli added yet another achievement in his already illustrious career by surpassing West Indies legend Vivian Richards' captaincy record during the opening ODI against Australia in Hyderabad on Saturday.

After 0-2 T20I series sweep at the hands of Australia, the 30-year-old led the Men in Blue to a six-wicket win in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as the home side take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After bowlers restricted the Aaron Finch-led side to 236/7, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav stitched a 140-run partnership to help India cross the mark with 10 balls to spare.

By clinching his 48th ODI win as skipper, Kohli has now gone past Richards' tally of 47 in the list of 'Most wins after 64 ODIs as captain'.

Overall, the Indian captain stands behind former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (51 victories) and West Indies great Clive Llyod (50 wins) in the list.

Following the match, Kohli had said that MS Dhoni and Jadhav were great but it was the bowlers who took the game for the Men in Blue.

“It was a difficult sort of a game. We did a good job with the ball. You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar. I think Kedar and MS took responsibility, it was great. I think the bowling (won the game for us),” Kohli had said.

Kohli's side will now head into the second ODI against Australia on March 5 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Maharashtra.