Virat Kohli's prolonged bad form with the bat has been an issue for the Indian cricket team for white a now. Everytime the veteran goes out to bat, it looks like he's stuck in loop of getting out for a low score or even the luck against him. Currently, he's in a state where his spot in the Indian T20 squad is being questioned by several former cricketers and fans. However, there are some who are backing the 33-year-old former India captain during his dry patch of runs. Notably, Kohli scored his last century in international cricket, back in November 2019 and has been rested from the West Indies series beginning July 22. (WATCH: ANGRY Virat Kohli confronts fan who ABUSED Kamlesh Nagarkoti during IND vs LEI match)

Checkout the comments from some of the retired legends and active cricketers below...

Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting came in support of the veteran batter suggesting that if India leave the right-hander out for the T20 World Cup 2022, it will be hard for him to make a comeback. Ponting suggested that the selectors and support staff should keep on pushing Kohli and get his confidence back.

"If I was an opposition captain, I'd be fearing playing an Indian team that has Virat Kohli in it."



"I will be making life as easy as possible for him to feel as comfortable as possible, and just wait for him to flick the switch and start scoring runs again," said Ponting.

Kapil Dev

India's legendary 1983 World Cup winning captain believes if a bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre can get dropped from the Test side of India, even Virat Kohli should be dropped from the squad due to his inconsisent form.

''Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped,'' Kapil told ABP News.

Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan's legendary fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar reminded the critics of Virat Kohli that he did not score those 70 international hundreds in his "aunt's backyear" or while playing mobile game "candy crush".

"Kapil Dev is my senior and he has an opinion and it is fine to have an opinion. If Kapil Dev says, you still understand as he is a great cricketer. He has the right to air his opinion," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Kamran Akmal

Pakistan cricketer backed the former India skipper despite his bad form explaining that everyone player goes through the 'phase' Kohli is going through at the moment. Akmal said that it is just that one big innings that the right-hander needs and his belief and his passion for the game, sets him apart from all the batters around the globe.

"Do you think that a player who has 70 centuries will listen to those asking for his ouster from the side? People who have played 1-2 matches are now giving opinions on him. I can only laugh," said Kamran Akmal.

All in all, Virat Kohli has scored 70 centuries in international cricket. He has now become the talk of the town in the past few months after being as criticised by many cricket pundits around the world for his dry run in the last three years. Virat scored his last international century in 2019 against Bangladesh in Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and a comeback story is what all his fans and supporters from India are waiting for desperately.