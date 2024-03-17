NewsCricket
WPL 2024

Virat Kohli Video Calls Smriti Mandhana After RCB's Historic Title Win In WPL 2024

Smriti Mandhana's astute leadership, coupled with standout performances from key players, propelled the team to their maiden WPL title.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 11:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a thrilling finale at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team secured a resounding victory, clinching the Women's Premier League 2024 title with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals Women. As the stadium erupted in celebration, amidst the joyous chaos, a touching moment unfolded, capturing the essence of sportsmanship and camaraderie. As the Royal Challengers Women's team basked in their glory, a heartwarming moment unfolded on the sidelines. Former India captain Virat Kohli, known for his sportsmanship and respect for the game, connected with skipper Smriti Mandhana via video call to extend his heartfelt congratulations. This gesture not only highlighted Kohli's support for women's cricket but also underscored the unity and spirit of the cricketing fraternity.

Also Read: 'Hamari Choriya Choro Se Kam Hai Ke...', Social Media Flooded With Memes As RCB End Trophy Drought With WPL 2024 Title Win

Dominant Bowling Display Sets the Stage

The match began with Delhi Capitals Women opting to bat first after winning the toss. Shafali Verma's explosive innings of 44 runs off 27 balls propelled the Capitals to a decent start. However, the Royal Challengers' bowlers, led by Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux, struck back with precision, restricting the Capitals to a below-par total of 113 runs.

Royal Challengers' Clinical Chase

Chasing the target, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women faced an early setback with the loss of opener Sophie Devine. However, skipper Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry displayed nerves of steel, anchoring the innings with a composed partnership. Mandhana's 31 runs and Perry's unbeaten 35 ensured a smooth chase, leading the team to victory with three balls to spare.

A Triumph Beyond the Boundary

The victory of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team not only marks their success on the field but also symbolizes the collective efforts and determination of women in cricket. Smriti Mandhana's astute leadership, coupled with standout performances from key players, propelled the team to their maiden WPL title.

