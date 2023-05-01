Virat Kohli Wishes Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday, Shares Adorable Pics On Social Media

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in skipper Virat Kohli posted a romantic wish for his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on her 35th birthday on Monday. Kohli wrote that he loved Anushka through ‘all her madness’ and posted a series of adorable pictures of the Bollywood actress on his social media accounts.

Kohli is currently in Lucknow ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Monday night. “Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma,” Virat Kohli tweeted along with a series of adorable pictures on his social media accounts.

Anushka Sharma and Kohli got married December 2017 in Italy. The couple had apparently met while shooting a shampoo ad back in 2013. Kohli and Anushka, also know as ‘Virushka’, have been married for over 5 years now and the couple have a two-year-old daughter named Vamika together.

Kohli had recently told former RCB teammate AB de Villiers that he was ‘shivering with nervousness before meeting Anushka for the first time’ and that it even led him to make some awkward statements. “I remember it was 2013. I had just been named the captain for the Zimbabwe Tour, I was excited. Then my manager called up about a TV commercial. He told me that I was shooting with Anushka Sharma. She was a well-established, one of the top actors. As soon as I heard that, I was shivering. I was so nervous. I was so, so tensed before walking on the set (of the ad shoot in 2013). I was thinking ‘how am I going to say hi to her? What am I going to say?’ I was so completely out of it,” Kohli had revealed in a chat show with fellow cricketer AB de Villiers.

“Out of my nervousness...First thing I told her, she was wearing a decent-high heels. The first thing I told her when I saw her heel was 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?” Kohli said, adding, “She was like ‘excuse me?’. It was so bad. I was so nervous. But then the shoot went on and I kind of figured out, along the whole day, she was a pretty normal person. We could connect on the same things that a usual middle-class household would experience. We really connected on those experiences.”

Apart from Anushka, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis’s wife Imari Visser is also celebrating her birthday on May 1. Visser is a year older than Anushka at 36 years of age. RCB team earlier wished both Anushka and Imari on their social media handles.