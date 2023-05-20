King Kohli For A Reason: Virat Batted For 2 Hours In Nets Before Smashing 6th IPL Ton, RCB Shares Video - Watch

In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Virat Kohli, former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), achieved his sixth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), equaling Chris Gayle's record for the most tons in the history of the league. However, what many may not know is that Kohli had dedicated two hours to intense practice in the nets before unleashing his power against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers.

RCB, on Saturday, shared a video that showcased Kohli's fierce batting in the nets, where he honed his skills before replicating his heroics against the Orange Army at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 18.

Practice _ Perfect



Virat Kohli batted for close to two hours in the nets prior to the game against Sun Risers, to perfect every shot in the book. _



What followed was a flawless hundred!

In the pursuit of 187 runs for victory, Kohli partnered with Faf du Plessis to construct an opening stand of 172 runs, effectively taking the game away from SRH. Kohli achieved his century, his first in the IPL since 2019, with a maximum, only to be dismissed on the following ball.

During his remarkable knock, Kohli struck 12 boundaries and four sixes at an astonishing strike rate of 158.73. Consequently, the 34-year-old was rightfully awarded the Man of the Match accolade. What added to the spectacle was the fact that Kohli had already spent two hours batting in the nets prior to unleashing his carnage upon the Sunrisers' bowlers. RCB released a video documenting Kohli's meticulous preparation for the century, as he meticulously practised each shot in his notebook before translating it into reality. The result was a scintillating innings that captivated the entire nation and kept RCB's hopes alive in the race for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Thanks to Kohli's ton and Faf du Plessis' impressive 71-run contribution, RCB emerged victorious in their encounter against SRH, winning by eight wickets. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise faces a daunting task in their next match as they strive to secure a place in the playoffs. They are set to go up against the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, who currently occupy the top position in the IPL 2023 points table. RCB's triumph over SRH has undoubtedly boosted their morale, and they will undoubtedly draw inspiration from Kohli's remarkable century as they prepare for their upcoming challenge against the formidable Gujarat Titans.