The highly anticipated IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans turned into a major disappointment for the thousands of fans gathered at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Relentless rain persisted throughout the evening, causing the toss to be delayed and eventually leading to the match being washed out. As the rain continued even after the cancellation, many spectators who had arrived without umbrellas found themselves stranded late into the night. However, an unexpected hero emerged to save the day - a giant-size avatar of Virat Kohli.

The decision to call off the match and move it to the Reserve Day was announced at 11:00 PM IST. Despite the cancellation, the rain showed no signs of relenting, creating significant puddles on the pitch and the outfield, effectively transforming the Narendra Modi Stadium into a miniature pond.

Kohli-Kohli chants in final Match of IPL as King providing them a shelter.



The downpour posed a challenge for the thousands of spectators trying to exit the stadium amid the ongoing rain. It was during this predicament that the Kohli poster came into play. In celebration of the IPL 2023 final, the organizers had adorned the venue with giant posters showcasing players' memorable moments from the season. Among them was a poster of Kohli, which was brought down by fans supporting both CSK and GT. Seeking shelter beneath the poster, the fans used it as a makeshift umbrella to navigate their way out of the stadium.

Fortunately, the weather forecast for the Reserve Day did not include rain during the match hours. This meant that a full 20-overs per side match would determine the champion. The Chennai Super Kings, appearing in their 10th IPL final, aimed to secure their sixth title and match the record of the Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in IPL history. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans sought to become the first team since the Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend the IPL trophy.

As the fans patiently awaited the Reserve Day match, they hoped for clear skies and an exhilarating contest between two formidable teams. Despite the disappointment caused by the rain, the spirit of cricket prevailed as supporters found solace in the unexpected refuge provided by Kohli's larger-than-life presence.