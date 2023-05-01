Virat Kohli's Romance & Revenge: Blows Flying Kiss To Anushka And Mimics Gambhir's Crowd-Silencing Gesture - Watch

IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw Virat Kohli's team win comfortably despite a poor batting performance. As the RCB bowlers dominated the LSG top order, Kohli celebrated animatedly, blowing kisses to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was present to celebrate her 35th birthday.

Kohli's team had a perfect start as they picked up early wickets with Mohammed Siraj dismissing a batsman on the first delivery of the second innings. When Krunal Pandya mistimed a shot, Kohli caught the ball and blew a kiss towards his wife. A few deliveries later, Kohli again took a catch and celebrated by blowing another kiss. The captain's gesture added a heartwarming touch to RCB's victory.

In a previous match against Rajasthan, Kohli caught the ball comfortably and blew a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands, as part of his celebration. This quickly went viral, with people talking about it all over the internet.

Media Credits: Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/UUcIWWy8mI — rajendra tikyani (@Rspt1503) May 1, 2023

Nothing just peak Virat Kohli showing levels to gautam gambhir in his own stadium.pic.twitter.com/IrALeoUdPD — Shaurya (@Kohli_Dewotee) May 1, 2023

During the same match against Lucknow, Gautam Gambhir, a former India international, was seen celebrating aggressively throughout the game. He was pumping up his teammates and even silenced the Bengaluru crowd by putting his finger on his lips after the match. The image of his celebration went viral on social media and received mixed reactions. Notably, the same crowd had mocked Rohit Sharma a few days prior when Mumbai Indians travelled to the venue to play against the home side.

Overall, the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw some exciting moments, including Kohli's celebratory gesture towards his wife and Gambhir's animated celebrations.