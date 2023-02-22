topStoriesenglish2576094
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Watch: Female fan Kisses Virat Kohli's wax Statue at Madame Tussauds, Video Goes Viral

In the incident, the fan was caught on camera kissing the wax statue of Virat Kohli at Madame Tussauds, a popular tourist attraction that houses wax statues of famous personalities from India and around the world.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Female fan Kisses Virat Kohli's wax Statue at Madame Tussauds, Video Goes Viral

People often look up to their favourite celebrities from various fields such as films, television, sports, and music, and express their love and devotion in different ways. However, some fans can be overly passionate and cross the line into obsession, leading to uncomfortable situations for both their idols and the public. A recent incident involving a female fan of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli highlights this issue.

Also Read: He Touched my Private Parts...: Social Media Influencer Sapna Gill Makes Shocking Allegation in 'Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row'

In the incident, the fan was caught on camera kissing the wax statue of Virat Kohli at Madame Tussauds, a popular tourist attraction that houses wax statues of famous personalities from India and around the world. The video quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers expressing their disapproval of the fan's behaviour. Some Kohli fans criticized her for showing disrespect to the cricketer, while others were concerned about the reaction of Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

The incident also raises questions about the safety of the museum's exhibits, as visitors are often warned to maintain a safe distance from the wax statues to avoid causing any damage. In this case, the fan's actions could have potentially caused harm to the statue or created a disturbance for other visitors.

While it's natural for fans to feel passionate about their favourite celebrities, it's important to recognize boundaries and show respect for both the celebrities and the people around them. Obsessive behaviour can be uncomfortable for both the idols and the fans themselves, and it's important to maintain a healthy balance in one's admiration for public figures.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is currently playing for the Indian cricket team in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, with the Indian team leading the series 2-0. The third test is set to be played from March 1, 2023. While Kohli's popularity continues to soar, incidents like these serve as a reminder that fans must express their admiration in appropriate ways and avoid crossing any boundaries that may cause harm or discomfort to others.

Live Tv

Virat KohliVirat Kohli news updateVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli updateVirat Kohli wax statueMadame TussaudsMadame Tussauds news updateMadame Tussauds newsMadame Tussauds update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?