Watch: Female fan Kisses Virat Kohli's wax Statue at Madame Tussauds, Video Goes Viral

People often look up to their favourite celebrities from various fields such as films, television, sports, and music, and express their love and devotion in different ways. However, some fans can be overly passionate and cross the line into obsession, leading to uncomfortable situations for both their idols and the public. A recent incident involving a female fan of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli highlights this issue.

Yeh dekhne se pehle main mar kyu nahi gayi____ pic.twitter.com/vpTjmGXNUy — Viratian forever! (@viratdiaries_) February 19, 2023

In the incident, the fan was caught on camera kissing the wax statue of Virat Kohli at Madame Tussauds, a popular tourist attraction that houses wax statues of famous personalities from India and around the world. The video quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers expressing their disapproval of the fan's behaviour. Some Kohli fans criticized her for showing disrespect to the cricketer, while others were concerned about the reaction of Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

The incident also raises questions about the safety of the museum's exhibits, as visitors are often warned to maintain a safe distance from the wax statues to avoid causing any damage. In this case, the fan's actions could have potentially caused harm to the statue or created a disturbance for other visitors.

While it's natural for fans to feel passionate about their favourite celebrities, it's important to recognize boundaries and show respect for both the celebrities and the people around them. Obsessive behaviour can be uncomfortable for both the idols and the fans themselves, and it's important to maintain a healthy balance in one's admiration for public figures.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is currently playing for the Indian cricket team in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, with the Indian team leading the series 2-0. The third test is set to be played from March 1, 2023. While Kohli's popularity continues to soar, incidents like these serve as a reminder that fans must express their admiration in appropriate ways and avoid crossing any boundaries that may cause harm or discomfort to others.