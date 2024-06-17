Virender Sehwag Blasts Babar Azam, Says He Doesn’t Deserve A Place In Pakistan’s T20I Team

Former Indian aggresive batsman Virender Sehwag has said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam does not deserve a place in their T20I team. Babar's leadership and batting came under scrutiny after Pakistan failed to reach the Super 8, losing to the USA and India, following their disappointing 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

Babar Azam's Below Par Strike Rate

Babar scored 122 runs in four games at an average of 40.66 but with a strike rate of 101.66. He has not considered stepping down as captain despite his team's early exit from the T20 World Cup, saying any decision will be made after discussions with the Cricket Board.

Virender Sehwag's Take On Babar Azam

Sehwag criticized Babar's ability to play in the T20 format, saying, "Babar Azam is not a player who will hit sixes. He only hits sixes when he is set and facing spinners. I have never seen him use his feet against pacers or hit sixes over the covers. He plays safe cricket by hitting on the ground."

Sehwag added, "As a leader, you have to consider whether your game is useful for the team. If not, step down and let someone who can hit big shots in the first six overs get the team 50-60 runs. I may sound harsh, but if the captain changes, Babar doesn't deserve a place in the T20 team."

Babar Azam's On His Future Captaincy

In a post-match press conference after the game against Ireland, Babar addressed the captaincy issue. He stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would review the campaign at home and decide on the team's future leadership. He emphasized that his reinstatement as captain was a decision made solely by the PCB and noted that one player cannot be blamed for the loss, as it is always a collective failure.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions and finalists in the 2007 and 2022 editions, lost to the USA and India in their first two matches, exiting the tournament before the Super Eights. Babar responded to the heavy criticism by stating he will consider his future after consulting with the Cricket Board.