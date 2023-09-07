Virender Sehwag REVEALS Why Team India Will Win ODI World Cup; Sourav Ganguly Raises DOUBTS

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag feels that India have a good chance of winning the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Taking to X, the ex-opening batter said that India are playing at home which increases their chances of winning the title. Sehwag also said that in the last 3 World Cups, it is the host nation who have won the tournament which gives India the added advantage.

Sehwag was replying to Yuvraj's post on X that asked fans whether Team India had enough in them to turn things around and lift the cup? Yuvraj had posted, "We all want a repeat of 2011 in #ICCWorldCup23 BUT In 2011 #TeamIndia shined under pressure. In 2023, Again, the team is under pressure to perform. Do we have enough time to turn this around? Can we use this pressure to become a ‘Game changer’. To this Sehwag replied, "@YUVSTRONG12 ayi baat pressure ki, toh iss bar hum pressure lenge nahi, denge! Like champions! Peechle 12 saal mein, host team world cup jeeti hain 2011 – We won at Home, 2015 – Australia won in Australia, 2019 – England won in England, 2023 – Hum Toofan Machayenge."

Not to forget, even former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly intervened in the conversation. Ganguly refused to agree with Sehwag that only being the hosts makes India the favourites to win the tournament. He wrote, "Is #TeamIndia favourite because the World Cup is held in India or because we’re playing with strength and confidence

@virendersehwag? Yes, we won against Aus in Aus, drew series against England but then we lost to them both in big match situations. I think we have a solid team and a big chance, but we do need to get back to our winning ways before the #ICCworldCup23."

Check out posts from Sehwag, Ganguly and Yuvraj below:

India being their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8 at Chennai. The tournament will kickoff on October 5 with the first match between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand. India play the high-pressured game vs arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI selectors picked the squad for the World Cup on September 5. The team is being led by Rohit Sharm while Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain. KL Rahul has been included in the squad as well as Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah, all of whom have recovered from their respective injuries in time.