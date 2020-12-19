Virender Sehwag suggests a funny remedy to forget India's historic collapse against Australia in first Test - Check post

Adelaide: In what was a historic collapse, the Indian cricket team were bundled out for their lowest Test score of 36 by the Aussies' pace spearheads at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday (December 19, 2020).

Following Australia's eight-wicket win inside three days in the first day/night Test to take 1-0 lead in the four-match series, the social media platforms were flooded with memes and trolls.

India's former batsman Virender Sehwag who is quite active on Twitter suggested a funny remedy to forget India's loss. Viru tweeted, "The OTP to forget this is 49204084041."

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

Earlier when India were restricted to 19/6 in just 13.4 overs, Sehwag had shared a meme and said, "19/6, the earliest 6 wickets India have lost in their test history. Surrender kar diye bilkul yaar. Par thodi umeed abhi bhi karni chahiye, kya pata, kuch jaadoo ho jaaye."

19/6 , the earliest 6 wickets India have lost in their test history.

Surrender kar diye bilkul yaar.

Par thodi umeed abhi bhi karni chahiye, kya pata, kuch jaadoo ho jaaye. pic.twitter.com/89r8z20ef8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

Sehwag's tweet then further attracted several memes and funny reactions.

No chances. Keventers ka bottle finish hone se pehle India 19- 6. Haha pic.twitter.com/1cBVZoxiVh — mustaq (@ridersrocks) December 19, 2020

Notably, India have now lost three successive Tests well inside three days with two being in New Zealand earlier this year.