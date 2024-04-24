The unmistakable swagger of Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest-ever opening batters, has once again taken centre stage with his blunt and witty remarks about Indian cricketers participating in overseas T20 leagues. In a recent conversation with Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, Sehwag's signature brand of unapologetic humour left fans in stitches.

Adam Gilchrist:- Do you see a time where Indian players will ever be able to go & play other T20 leagues? (Club Prairie fire YT).



Virender Sehwag replies:- "No, Don't need. We are rich people, we don't go to poor countries (laughs)". pic.twitter.com/wRVGYXILug April 24, 2024

Gilchrist Pops the Question, Sehwag Delivers a Stinging Response

During the candid chat on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Gilchrist posed a pertinent query: "Do you see a time when Indian players will be able to play in other T20 leagues?" Without missing a beat, the former Indian opener, known for his fearless batting and equally fearless wit, quipped, "No, we don't need to. We are rich people, we don't go to poor countries for other leagues."

The Riches of Indian Cricket

Sehwag's remark undoubtedly stems from the financial prowess of Indian cricket, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) being the undisputed king of T20 tournaments globally. The cash-rich extravaganza has transformed the landscape of cricket, with players earning staggering sums that often dwarf the salaries offered by other leagues worldwide.

A Staggering Revelation

Not content with his initial zinger, Sehwag went a step further, revealing a personal anecdote that left jaws dropping. He recounted being approached by the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia with a lucrative offer after being dropped from the Indian team. However, Sehwag's response was nothing short of savage:

"I still remember when I was dropped from the Indian team and was playing IPL, I received an offer to participate in Big Bash. I said okay, how much money you are offering? They said some $100,000. I replied I can spend that much money on my holidays. I said I can spend that money in my holidays, even last night's bill was more than that."

The Exclusivity of Indian Cricket

Sehwag's candid remarks underscore the exclusivity of Indian cricket, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retaining tight control over its players' participation in overseas leagues. Indian cricketers are only permitted to ply their trade in foreign T20 tournaments after officially retiring from international cricket.

Fans Go Into a Frenzy

As expected, Sehwag's comments sent shockwaves across the cricketing universe, with fans flocking to social media to express their amusement and admiration for the former batting icon's sharp wit and brutal honesty. Twitter was abuzz with memes, GIFs, and reactions celebrating Sehwag's signature brand of brazen humour.