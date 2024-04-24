Advertisement
NewsCricket
VIRENDER SEHWAG

Why Indians Don't Play Overseas Leagues? Virender Sehwag's Savage Reply Sets Internet Ablaze

Sehwag's remark undoubtedly stems from the financial prowess of Indian cricket, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) being the undisputed king of T20 tournaments globally.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 07:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Indians Don't Play Overseas Leagues? Virender Sehwag's Savage Reply Sets Internet Ablaze

The unmistakable swagger of Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest-ever opening batters, has once again taken centre stage with his blunt and witty remarks about Indian cricketers participating in overseas T20 leagues. In a recent conversation with Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, Sehwag's signature brand of unapologetic humour left fans in stitches.

Also Read: Who Is Nazish Jahangir? Pakistan Actress Who Is Going Viral For Her Statement On Babar Azam - In Pics

Gilchrist Pops the Question, Sehwag Delivers a Stinging Response

During the candid chat on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Gilchrist posed a pertinent query: "Do you see a time when Indian players will be able to play in other T20 leagues?" Without missing a beat, the former Indian opener, known for his fearless batting and equally fearless wit, quipped, "No, we don't need to. We are rich people, we don't go to poor countries for other leagues."

The Riches of Indian Cricket

Sehwag's remark undoubtedly stems from the financial prowess of Indian cricket, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) being the undisputed king of T20 tournaments globally. The cash-rich extravaganza has transformed the landscape of cricket, with players earning staggering sums that often dwarf the salaries offered by other leagues worldwide.

A Staggering Revelation

Not content with his initial zinger, Sehwag went a step further, revealing a personal anecdote that left jaws dropping. He recounted being approached by the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia with a lucrative offer after being dropped from the Indian team. However, Sehwag's response was nothing short of savage:

"I still remember when I was dropped from the Indian team and was playing IPL, I received an offer to participate in Big Bash. I said okay, how much money you are offering? They said some $100,000. I replied I can spend that much money on my holidays. I said I can spend that money in my holidays, even last night's bill was more than that."

The Exclusivity of Indian Cricket

Sehwag's candid remarks underscore the exclusivity of Indian cricket, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retaining tight control over its players' participation in overseas leagues. Indian cricketers are only permitted to ply their trade in foreign T20 tournaments after officially retiring from international cricket.

Fans Go Into a Frenzy

As expected, Sehwag's comments sent shockwaves across the cricketing universe, with fans flocking to social media to express their amusement and admiration for the former batting icon's sharp wit and brutal honesty. Twitter was abuzz with memes, GIFs, and reactions celebrating Sehwag's signature brand of brazen humour.

TAGS

Virender SehwagIndian cricketIPLT20 leaguesoverseas leaguesBig Bash LeagueAdam GilchristClub Prairie Fire podcastcricketing witfinancial prowessBCCIVirender Sehwag's cricketing insightsIndian cricket's financial impactIPL strategies and tacticsT20 leagues analysisOverseas cricketing venturesBig Bash League highlightsAdam Gilchrist's cricketing wisdomClub Prairie Fire podcast reviewBCCI's role in cricketVirender Sehwag's commentary brillianceIndian cricket's global reachIPL's marketing strategiesT20 leagues' player auctionsOverseas leagues' player transfersBig Bash League's emerging talentsAdam Gilchrist's leadership lessonsClub Prairie Fire podcast interviewsBCCI's financial managementVirender Sehwag's match predictionsIndian cricket's grassroots developmentIPL's impact on cricketing cultureT20 leagues' fan engagementOverseas leagues' viewer demographicsBig Bash League's match analysesAdam Gilchrist's career milestonesClub Prairie Fire po
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA Video
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa
DNA Video
DNA: Hong Kong, Singapore food regulators find cancer-causing chemicals in Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mountain' of garbage in Delhi is giving competition to Qutub Minar
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on plastic
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bengal teacher recruitment scam?
DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags