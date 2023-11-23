VVS Laxman Likely To Become New Head Coach As Rahul Dravid Not Keen On Extension, Says Report

Rahul Dravid, India's head coach, may not continue in the same role. His contract expired on the day of the Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Earlier, there were reports that the board wanted him to carry on. However, the loss has changed a lot of things. As per reports, Dravid is not keen on extending his stay as the head coach now and current director of National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman is set to take over.

While serving as the NCA head, Laxman also fills in as interim head coach. He is currently in charge of the India Vs Australia T20Is. Times of India reported that Laxman has shown his desire to become th next head coach.

"Laxman has expressed his keenness for the job. During the World Cup, Laxman travelled to Ahmedabad to meet the BCCI's top bosses in this regard. He is likely to sign a long-time contract as the Team India cach, and will certainly travel with the team in that capacity for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will be his first as the full-time India head coach," a BCCI source told TOI.

Dravid was appointed as the coach in November 2021 for a two-year period. Undern his tenure as the coach. Team India reached the final of the ODI World Cup and ICC World Test Championship.

The same source said that Dravid reached out to BCCI, saying that the former India captain is fine with the job of head of NCA as he it helps him stay in Bengaluru. Dravid is alaos okay coaching the side sporadically but not as full-time coach.

However, another BCCI source was quoted in TOI that Dravid is in talks with an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and may stay for there for a two-year stint. What happens to batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip is unknown. The new coach may want to work with them or bring with him his own set of people.