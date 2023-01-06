topStoriesenglish
Wahab Riaz gets BRUTALLY trolled by Indian fans for calling Inzamam-Ul-Haq better than Rahul Dravid - Check Reactions

Rahul Dravid is the fourth-highest run scorer in the annals of the longest form of the game with 13,288 runs recorded in Tests.

Jan 06, 2023

The greatest cricketing rivalry in history is between India and Pakistan. Unquestionably, Inzamam-Ul-Haq and Rahul Dravid, who have played against one another numerous times, are two of their finest cricketers. Since they have amassed a staggering amount of runs and broken and established numerous records, both are actually regarded as two of the greatest batsmen of all time. Wahab Riaz, a Pakistani bowler, has recently made a contentious claim about the game's two greatest players.

Inzamam-Ul-Haq, a Pakistani icon who did not play in all three formats in contrast to Rahul Dravid, the current head coach of Team India, is a considerably superior batsman, according to Riaz. When asked which of Inzamam and Dravid was the better batter during a discussion on the YouTube channel CricBridge, he responded in this manner. "Inzamam Ul Haq was always a better player than Rahul Dravid. Inzamam bhai was an all-format player and he had a lot of time to play his shots even against the pacers. He was way ahead of Dravid," Wahab remarked.

This obviously angered Indian fans and led to a hoard of Indian fans taking a shot at the fast bowler for his comments. "Not only was Dravid an all-format player, he opened the batting, played one-down, 2 down, 3 down, even 6 down, kept wickets, did slip, short leg, fine leg & everywhere else fielding. Things Inzi could only dream about," said one fan on Twitter.

Rahul Dravid is the fourth-highest run scorer in the annals of the longest form of the game with 13,288 runs recorded in Tests. The current Indian head coach has added 10,889 runs in ODIs. Inzamam-Ul-Haq, on the other hand, is the first Pakistani player to surpass the 10,000 run mark in a 50-over match with a score of 11,739 runs in ODI cricket. The former Pakistani captain has 8839 runs in tests.

