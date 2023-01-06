Wahab Riaz gets BRUTALLY trolled by Indian fans for calling Inzamam-Ul-Haq better than Rahul Dravid - Check Reactions
Rahul Dravid is the fourth-highest run scorer in the annals of the longest form of the game with 13,288 runs recorded in Tests.
The greatest cricketing rivalry in history is between India and Pakistan. Unquestionably, Inzamam-Ul-Haq and Rahul Dravid, who have played against one another numerous times, are two of their finest cricketers. Since they have amassed a staggering amount of runs and broken and established numerous records, both are actually regarded as two of the greatest batsmen of all time. Wahab Riaz, a Pakistani bowler, has recently made a contentious claim about the game's two greatest players.
Yeh unka point of view se hai lekin har koi ka pov se nhi hota hai unko inzamam ul haq achhe lagte hai aur hume Rahul Dravid.Ismein sochne ki kya baat hai_ — Smruti Ranjan Jena (@SmrutiR63105978) January 5, 2023
Kumse kum apne Indian player ki trh toh nhi ki apne best player ko best bolne m bhi sharam aati j — idkwimsfo (@idkwimsfo1) January 5, 2023
Both the players were great player at their peak but if we compare the achievements of both the players and reliability and fitness Rahul Dravid was better. — Shubham Shukla (@s2brocool) January 5, 2023
Mr riaz well said but one missed he better than rahul in a negative way. Rahul is always mr perfect. He not equal yours @WahabViki dirty mindsets ____ — ______ _____ _______ _ (@Jagadis08423973) January 5, 2023
Wahab Riaz rates Inzamam ul Haq much higher than Rahul Dravid.#WahabRiaz #InzamamulHaq #RahulDravid #SkyExch pic.twitter.com/JJgcLFclni — SkyExch (@officialskyexch) January 5, 2023
Why are you people so obsessed with India and Indians. You compare everything with us. And except cricket stats you people stand no where near India in other fields. — Chiiliflakes (@amitspurlink) January 5, 2023
Rahul Dravid ,Avg
ODIs , 39.17 (SR: 71)
Tests , 52.32 (100s: 36)
Inzamam's ,Avg
ODIs , 39.53 (SR: 74)
Tests , 49.33 (100s: 25)
So, How exactly was Inzi better than Rahul?
Even Rahul was an all format player.
You need to look at the stats wahab._____ — TooOpinionated (@Cricketishot) January 4, 2023
https://t.co/KMp1V8YHK6
What's your take on this Farid? — ll Cyclops ll (@cyclops905029) January 5, 2023
Another day, another Pakistan player compared with Indian player! Tum log nahi sudharne wale— Puneet Verma (@puneetverma_) January 5, 2023
On what basis Inzamam ul haq is better than Rahul Dravid??? pic.twitter.com/mCEJvdzcam — Rajasekar Cricketer (@RajasekarLkcc23) January 5, 2023
Bhai kaunsa nasha karte hai tum log.....Even if Inzi bhai read this tweet he would be banging his head wth disagreement...both hve different class and temper...but Dravid is far far beyond entire Pakistani batting cricketing generation till date — Indian___ (@IndianMAFK) January 5, 2023
Not to mention Inzamam Ul Haq's 'Running between the Wickets' & Run Outs ____ pic.twitter.com/StJfZe0ywu — BeNewIndia (@benewindia) January 5, 2023
Inzamam-Ul-Haq, a Pakistani icon who did not play in all three formats in contrast to Rahul Dravid, the current head coach of Team India, is a considerably superior batsman, according to Riaz. When asked which of Inzamam and Dravid was the better batter during a discussion on the YouTube channel CricBridge, he responded in this manner. "Inzamam Ul Haq was always a better player than Rahul Dravid. Inzamam bhai was an all-format player and he had a lot of time to play his shots even against the pacers. He was way ahead of Dravid," Wahab remarked.
This obviously angered Indian fans and led to a hoard of Indian fans taking a shot at the fast bowler for his comments. "Not only was Dravid an all-format player, he opened the batting, played one-down, 2 down, 3 down, even 6 down, kept wickets, did slip, short leg, fine leg & everywhere else fielding. Things Inzi could only dream about," said one fan on Twitter.
Rahul Dravid is the fourth-highest run scorer in the annals of the longest form of the game with 13,288 runs recorded in Tests. The current Indian head coach has added 10,889 runs in ODIs. Inzamam-Ul-Haq, on the other hand, is the first Pakistani player to surpass the 10,000 run mark in a 50-over match with a score of 11,739 runs in ODI cricket. The former Pakistani captain has 8839 runs in tests.
