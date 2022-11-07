Want to see India vs Pakistan final in ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar takes BIG U-Turn - Watch

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has become the talk of the town for his recent controversial statements on his Youtube channel. He is often seen criticising Babar Azam's Pakistan cricket team for their poor display of cricket in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Recently, Akhtar made a prediction that Men in Green will come back home after their defeat against Zimbabwe and Rohit Sharma's Team India will come back later after the semi-final as they will not be able to reach the final. However, the Pakistan cricket team proved him wrong by reaching the semifinal and now Akhtar has taken a big u-turn as he has said that he wish to see India vs Pakistan final in T20 World Cup 2022.

“They have proved me wrong. Pakistan wasn’t eliminated from the first round itself. Thanks to Netherlands. Badi meharbani, apka bahut shukriya. (We are grateful to you). South Africans, you have lived it up. I am not going to say this word, but you have lived it up. And you have proved it that you had the tournament on the platter, and you let it go,” he can be head saying on his Youtube channel.

“Hume apse dubara milna hai, ab depend karta hai India kaise khelna chahta hai(we want to meet you again in the final, now it depends how India plays).”

“Ab dekhte hai Pakistan kya karta hai, ye na ho ki India wapas aa rahi hai ek flight me, dusri flight me Pakistan bhi wapas na aa rahi ho…ye na ho!”(Let’s see, how Pakistan fares. It shouldn’t be that India comes back after losing the semi-final against England with Pakistan also returning in the next flight.)

“I want to see India-Pakistan final aur isme sabse zyada mazza pata hai kisko ayega? ICC and the broadcasters.” (I want to see an India-Pakistan final, and it will be the broadcasters and ICC who will be making the most of it.)

Here's What Akhtar said after Pakistan's defeat against Zimbabwe

“Mai pehle bhi keh chuka tha ki Pakistan is hafte wapas aa jayegi, aur agle hafte India wapas aa jayegi. Wo(India) bhi semi-final khel ke wapas aa jayegi. Wo bhi koi Tees Maar Khan nahi hai.” (I have said this earlier that Pakistan would be back home this week. India will be back next week. They are not such a great team, they will be back after losing the semi-final)

Earlier, Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden’s stirring dressing room speech after Pakistan entered the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals went viral, where he said to the players that the side needs to appreciate and understand that they are now dangerous. After suffering losses to India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches, Pakistan came back to get wins against Netherlands and South Africa. When the Dutch pulled off a shock 13-run win over the Proteas at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, Pakistan were given an unexpected lifeline to enter the semifinals, which they did with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh. It meant that Pakistan now set up a semifinal clash with New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Early last month, Pakistan had won a T20I tri-series in Christchurch after beating New Zealand in the final.