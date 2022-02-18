Wasim Akram issues clarification after BIG fight with Babar Azam in PSL 2022

Pakistan T20 skipper Babar Azam has been going through a rough patch as the captain of the Karachi Kings team in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. Babar’s side Karachi Kings have lost eight successive games in Pakistan’s T20 League and already out of playoffs race this season.

Former Pakistan captain and cricket legend Wasim Akram is the president of the Karachi Kings franchise and was seen having an animated fight with Babar Azam during a recent PSL 2022 against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The big fight between Akram and Babar soon became the talking point on social media as well. Pakistan cricket fans were convinced that Babar was ‘scolded’ by Akram on the boundary line during the recently concluded PSL 2022 encounter against Multan Sultans. “What’s happening here. Wasim Akram You can’t do this with Babar Azam,” a user shared the video of the incident on Twitter.

Here's the video of fight between Babar Azam and Wasim Akram...

The legendary former left-arm pacer has now given his clarification on the heated exchange between him and Babar. “Hello ! Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off’.nothing else . Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner,” Akram wrote in his tweet.

Hello ! Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was 'why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off'.nothing else . Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner 1/2 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 17, 2022

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has also backed the leadership qualities of all-format captain Babar Azam ahead of next month’s historic home series against Australia. Babar has captained Karachi Kings to eight consecutive T20 loses in the Pakistan Super League and has scored only two half-centuries. The 2020 champions are out of contention for the playoffs.

“Babar Azam is world No. 1 player, and he has performed outstandingly for Pakistan,” Mushtaq told reporters on Thursday (February 17). “T20 cricket is all about momentum. All the six teams (in PSL) are very strong, but the team which gets the momentum takes the edge. Unfortunately, Karachi couldn't get the momentum.”

Babar is fifth in PSL 2022 scoring charts with 268 runs in eight games. “I have no doubt about Babar,” Saqlain said. “He’s a world-class player, strong leader, equally good against spin and fast bowlers. He has played lots of knocks for Pakistan and every (cricket) expert in the world talks about him.”

(with PTI inputs)