Pakistan found a new batting her in form of Abdullah Shafique who starred with a sensational knock of 160 not out off 408 balls to take his side home in 1st Test. This is his best-ever knock in the longest format of the game, helping Pakistan to a famous four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle on Wednesday. Shafique`s efforts meant that Pakistan successfully chased down 342, which is a record for the highest successful run chase in Tests at Galle International Stadium. The win sees Pakistan jump to third place on the World Test Championship standings with a win-loss percentage of 58.33 percent, while Sri Lanka crashed to sixth place.

Post the win, Pakistan cricket team collected by a sea side to celebrate the remarkable win over Sri Lanka. The team cut a cake and the honour was given to Abdullah and Babar who paved way for the team's win.

Watch the celebrations below:

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had completed 3,000 runs in the format during the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka. Babar struck a fine half-century, his 22nd in Tests, before he was bowled by spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya for 55 off 104 balls. In his 73 Test innings, he has scored a total of 3,025 runs at an average of 47.26. He has 7 centuries and 22 half-centuries in the longest format of the game. Coming to the match. Pakistan has been set a target of 342 runs to win the match.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja praised the team's effort to chase down such a big target. He tweeted: "This Team Pakistan had to overcome a statistical Everest to prove the world wrong at Galle and they did. Great run chase. Congrats @babarazam258 and Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique @imabd28. So calm and organised and classy."

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start on July 24 at Galle international stadium.