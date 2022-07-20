NewsCricket
ABDULLAH SHAFIQUE

WATCH: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam cut cake as Pakistan celebrate massive win over Sri Lanka in 1st Test

Post the win vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan cricket team collected by a sea side to celebrate the moment. The team cut a cake and the honour was given to Abdullah and Babar who paved way for the team's win.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pakistan found a new batting her in form of Abdullah Shafique who starred with a sensational knock of 160 not out off 408 balls to take his side home in 1st Test. This is his best-ever knock in the longest format of the game, helping Pakistan to a famous four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle on Wednesday. Shafique`s efforts meant that Pakistan successfully chased down 342, which is a record for the highest successful run chase in Tests at Galle International Stadium. The win sees Pakistan jump to third place on the World Test Championship standings with a win-loss percentage of 58.33 percent, while Sri Lanka crashed to sixth place.

Post the win, Pakistan cricket team collected by a sea side to celebrate the remarkable win over Sri Lanka. The team cut a cake and the honour was given to Abdullah and Babar who paved way for the team's win.

Watch the celebrations below:

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had completed 3,000 runs in the format during the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka. Babar struck a fine half-century, his 22nd in Tests, before he was bowled by spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya for 55 off 104 balls. In his 73 Test innings, he has scored a total of 3,025 runs at an average of 47.26. He has 7 centuries and 22 half-centuries in the longest format of the game. Coming to the match. Pakistan has been set a target of 342 runs to win the match. 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja praised the team's effort to chase down such a big target. He tweeted: "This Team Pakistan had to overcome a statistical Everest to prove the world wrong at Galle and they did. Great run chase. Congrats @babarazam258 and Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique @imabd28. So calm and organised and classy."

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start on July 24 at Galle international stadium. 

Abdullah ShafiqueBabar AzamPakistan cricket teamSri LankaSri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022SL vs PAK 1st TestSL vs PAK

