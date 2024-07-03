Advertisement
Watch: Air India's Special Flight Arrives In Barbados To Fly Back T20 World Cup 2024 Champions

The victory marked India’s first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, ending an 11-year drought.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a gripping turn of events, the Indian cricket team, fresh off their T20 World Cup victory, found themselves stranded in Barbados due to airport shutdowns caused by Hurricane Beryl. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stepped in with a swift response, arranging a special Air India flight to bring the champions home. This flight landed in Barbados on Wednesday, ready to ferry the victorious team and members of the Indian media back to Delhi.

Triumph Against All Odds

The T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa was a thrilling encounter that showcased the resilience and skill of the Indian cricket team. Winning the toss, India opted to bat first but faced an early setback, being reduced to 34/3. It was then that Virat Kohli, with a masterful 76, anchored the innings alongside Axar Patel, who contributed a quickfire 47 off 31 balls. Their 72-run partnership revived India’s innings, followed by a crucial 57-run stand between Kohli and Shivam Dube, propelling India to a competitive total of 176/7.

South Africa's bowlers, led by Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje, managed to put the brakes on India's scoring with their disciplined bowling, each picking up two wickets. However, it was the batting prowess of Kohli and Patel that set the stage for a challenging total.

A Nerve-Wracking Chase

South Africa’s chase began on a shaky note, losing two quick wickets for just 12 runs. However, a resilient partnership between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs brought stability to their innings. De Kock’s 39 and Stubbs’ 31 brought South Africa back into the game, but it was Heinrich Klaasen’s explosive 52 off 27 balls that posed a significant threat to India’s total.

Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, showcased exceptional skill in the death overs. Arshdeep’s 2/18, Bumrah’s 2/20, and Pandya’s 3/20 were instrumental in restricting South Africa to 169/8, falling short by just seven runs. Kohli’s all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, highlighting his crucial role in India’s victory.

The Return of the Champions

The victory marked India’s first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, ending an 11-year drought. The euphoria of the win was short-lived as the team had to face the wrath of Hurricane Beryl, which led to airport closures and left them confined to their hotel rooms amid a curfew in Barbados. Essential services like electricity and water supply were disrupted, adding to the team's challenges.

In the face of these adversities, the BCCI, under the guidance of Secretary Jay Shah, coordinated a special chartered flight to ensure the safe return of the team and the stranded media personnel. The video of the World Cup Trophy, posted by BCCI with the caption "It's coming home," quickly went viral, resonating with millions of fans across the country.

A Hero’s Welcome Awaited

As the special flight touched down in Barbados, the excitement among the players was palpable. They were expected to land in Delhi on Thursday, where a hero's welcome awaited them. This journey back home was more than just a flight; it was a symbol of the team's resilience, determination, and unity in the face of adversity.

The triumph in the T20 World Cup and the subsequent journey home amid challenging circumstances have become a testament to the spirit of Indian cricket. The nation eagerly anticipates celebrating the return of their champions, whose victory has not only brought an ICC trophy back to India but also inspired a new generation of cricketers.

