WATCH: Anushka Sharma’s Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Falls Cheaply On Day 2 Of WTC Final

Team India’s hopes of putting up a big fight against Australia’s massive total of 469 in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final rested on the shoulders of former India captain Virat Kohli once again. With the early dismissal of openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill before tea and No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara immediately after tea, Kohli needed to score a big century if India hoped to get close to Australia’s first innings total.

However, Mitchell Starc came up with a brute of a delivery, forcing Kohli to edge the ball through to second slip where Steve Smith took an excellent catch above his shoulders. Kohli had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring just 14 off 31 balls as India were reduced to 71 for 4.

Kohli’s wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was also in the stands at the Kennington Oval in London and seemed dejected at her husband’s dismissal. Anushka’s reaction soon went viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma and others can't believe that wicket of Virat Kohli. A pin drop silence at the oval.

The Australian attack got stuck into India’s top order to leave Rohit Sharma’s side five down and still trailing by 318 runs at the close on Thursday, removing most of the positive momentum India had garnered from taking 7/142 in a much-improved bowling display. India need 119 more runs on the third day to avoid the follow-on mark.

It took fewer than four overs of the final session for Australia to pick up another wicket, and it was a near carbon copy of Gill’s dismissal as Pujara left a beauty from Cameron Green that dipped back in and took the off stump. If Gill was stunned, Pujara was furious, swinging his bat in frustration at the error in judgement as Australia’s all-rounder celebrated his first Test wicket in England.

Ravindra Jadeja tried to counterattack to give the Indian fans something to cheer about, adding 71 runs with Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) before the all-rounder was caught at slip off Nathan Lyon for a 51-ball 48. Lyon’s breakthrough meant that the five wickets to fall were shared evenly between Australia’s five-man attack in a consummate team display.

Earlier, India’s quick bowlers had hit back superbly with the ball after a disappointing first day, dismissing centurions Travis Head and Steve Smith before lunch and taking 7/142 on the day to bowl Australia out for 469.

Smith had resumed on 95 not out and brought up his century off the third ball of the day, clipping the first two deliveries he faced to the leg-side boundary.