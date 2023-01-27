Watch: Axar Patel and Wife Meha Show Dance Moves at Their Grand Wedding, Fans in Complete Awe as Video Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Axar Patel got married with Meha Patel on January 26, Thursday, at a grand wedding in Vadodra, Gujarat. The left-arm spinner is one of India's top all-rounders in the game at the moment and took a break from international cricket to get married. Although Axar and Meha have not posted any picture or videos from the wedding, but the social media is already abuzz with many such visuals from the marriage ceremony as well as other festivities which guests recorded and posted. One such video is of Axar dancing with his wife Meha on stage to a Bollywood number.

In the video, one can see Axar using cricketing dance steps to woo Meha as his guests clap and cheer for the newly weds. Axar has shown plenty of dance moves in the performance at his wedding and that is the reason the video has now gone viral on the internet.

Watch Axar Patel's viral dance video from his wedding below:

Axar Patel got moves.



Many congratulations to them! pic.twitter.com/0xJKAXX2Cc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 26, 2023

Axar will return for India to play the four-match Test series vs Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The 29-year-old spinner will play a crucial role in the series. When playing at home on Indian tracks that assist the spinners, Axar can be a huge threat. It will be a toss up between him and Ravindra Jadeja for a place in the playing 11 but looking at Axar's last success vs England at home, he might beat Jadeja to get a place in the XI for the first Test.

Axar's wife Meha is a Dietician and Nutritionist by profession and has also founder her own startup in the same field, helping people with diet plans to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Apart from work, what keeps Meha busy is travelling and family. Her Instagram is filled with her holiday pics and those with her husband Axar.