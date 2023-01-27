Axar Patel Gets Married to Fiance Meha Patel, Wedding Video Goes Viral, WATCH

Days after Team India batter KL Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood star Athiya Shetty on Monday (January 23), it was the turn of his teammate Axar Patel to get hitched. Axar, who has taken a break from the India vs New Zealand limited-overs series, got married to fiancé Meha Patel in a grand wedding on Republic Day (January 26).

Axar and Meha got married in a grand ceremony in Vadodara on Thursday. The event was attended by his close friends, family and some Gujarat cricketers.

There was a massive gathering and as Axar arrived at the venue he was greeted with a loud cheer. The cricketer was engaged to Meha on 20 January 2022, his birthday. Meha and Axar have been dating for quite some time now. The couple has posted several pictures of them on social media.

WATCH Axar Patel and Meha Patel’s wedding video HERE…

Like Rahul, Axar Patel is expected to be available for the four-match Test series against Australia which starts off next month. India teammate and Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat was one of the top cricketers who attended Axar Patel’s wedding.

Meanwhile, a couple of days after he tied the knot with actress Athiya Shetty, star India batter KL Rahul is back to training ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In a picture that has now surfaced on social space, Rahul – who is the vice-captain of the side – can be seen in a gym where he is doing some stretching just to get the blood flowing.

The Tests against Australia is part of the World Test Championship where India still stands a chance of making the final that takes place later in the year. India needs to beat Australia by a 3-1 margin in the upcoming Tests to stand a chance of making the final in June.

Team India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner