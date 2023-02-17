WATCH: Babar Azam Cleans Ground After Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL Match

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam is known for his humble attitude on and off the field. Arguably, he's one of the most loved cricketers around the globe and once more he left everyone in awe with his down-to-earth attitude. In a video that went viral on social media, the top-ranked ODI batter was seen cleaning garbage off the field after a PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. He was seen throwing off water bottles along with other players also helping him to clean off garbage.

Watch the video below:

most humble and down to earth, there is nothing better than babar azam pic.twitter.com/NHwUXlXelW — HR 150 (@hamidonfire_) February 16, 2023

Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi to a two-run win over his former team Karachi Kings in yet another last-over thriller in the Pakistan Super League. (WATCH: Babar Azam vs Mohammad Amir, Pacer Throws Ball in Anger During Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Match)

New Karachi skipper Imad Wasim nearly shepherded a brave run-chase with an unbeaten 80 off 47 balls that included a last-ball six to carry his team to 197-5 on Tuesday.

Babar, who was traded to Peshawar from Karachi for this season's T20 competition, made 68 but it was Tom Kohler-Cadmore's belligerent 92 off 52 balls that motored Peshawar to 199-5.

New Zealand's James Neesham (2-26) picked up two early wickets and Karachi had slumped to 46-4 inside the first seven overs before Wasim and veteran Shoaib Malik (52) combined in a meticulous 131-run stand and raised the home team's hopes.

Peshawar were scratchy in the field in the death overs when Wahab Riaz dropped a regulation catch of Malik on 38 at wide mid-on and Neesham couldn't judge a skier of Ben Cutting before the Australian had scored.

Left-arm fast bowler Riaz (2-34) made amends for his fielding lapse when he had Malik caught behind in the penultimate over and inexperienced fast bowler Khurram Shahzad (0-47) held his nerves in the final over with 16 runs to defend.

Earlier, Kohler-Cadmore and Babar raised an electrifying 131-run partnership after Peshawar lost two wickets in the second over and stuttered to 16-2. Pakistan international Mir Hamza had Mohammad Haris lbw off a sharp inswinger, and Saim Ayub was run out after Babar's hard drive flicked the fingers of Hamza's hand and went onto hit the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Kohler-Cadmore showed a lot of aggression against both spin and pace and smashed three consecutive sixes against left-arm spinner Wasim's (0-42) one over in the batting powerplay. Karachi's ace fast bowler Mohammad Amir (0-42) also couldn't get a wicket as Kohler-Cadmore and Babar kept on pushing the scoring rate.

Babar finally holed out at long-on while going for a big hit against Imran Tahir (1-40) while Kohler-Cadmore was caught at deep backward square leg with three balls left in the innings as he looked for first century in this season's PSL.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars edged Multan Sultans by one run in a sensational opening PSL game on Monday. The 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators will open their PSL campaign against Multan on Wednesday. (With PTI inputs)