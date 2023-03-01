topStoriesenglish2578554
WATCH: Babar Azam Trolled As Mohammad Amir Removes Him For Duck In Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 Match

Watch the video of Mohammad Amir's fiery spell during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 match

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings fast-bowler Mohammad Amir was breathing fire on Wednesday (March 1) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi as he bowled a fiery spell against Peshawar Zalmi. First, he trapped Mohammad Haris for a duck, and just after a while he removed Peshawar skipper Babar Azam for a duck as well. Later on, his third victim was Saim Ayub (1) in his second over.

Checkout the video and reactions here...

