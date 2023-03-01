WATCH: Babar Azam Trolled As Mohammad Amir Removes Him For Duck In Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2023 Match

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings fast-bowler Mohammad Amir was breathing fire on Wednesday (March 1) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi as he bowled a fiery spell against Peshawar Zalmi. First, he trapped Mohammad Haris for a duck, and just after a while he removed Peshawar skipper Babar Azam for a duck as well. Later on, his third victim was Saim Ayub (1) in his second over.

Checkout the video and reactions here...

Amir settles the score with Babar



Mohammad Amir is fired up



Babar Azam departs for a #KKvPZpic.twitter.com/5UC8VVg90Y — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 1, 2023

I will never forgive you for this.........babar azam..... pic.twitter.com/80vBr7Rb0t — TIGEr (suaad's day ) (@IkTigers2) March 1, 2023

Ekk Babar Azam pure T20 match ko tabah karta hai.#PSL8 — Mrs. Cricket (@tigershareeef) March 1, 2023

