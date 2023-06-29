WATCH: Batter Falls Short Of Crease But Opposition Players Don't Appeal For Run Out In TNPL 2023

Have you ever seen a batter clearly short of the crease while completing a run in a game of cricket and yet continued to bat. This bizarre event took place in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match. In the TNPL 2023 match between Salem Spartans and Lyca Kovai Kings at SCF Cricket Ground, S Sujay was the lucky batter who survived despite getting run out. During the Kings innings, in the third over, Sujay hit the ball to the cover region and risked taking a single.

The throw from the cover was quick and Sujay was always going to fall short of the crease had it hit the stumps. The throw hit the bulls eye. Sujay still outside and in the air, trying his best to protect himself from the throw. By the time Sujay landed inside the crease, the ball had hit the stumps. But quite shockingly, there was no appeal made by the Spartans. And Sujay continued to bat.

Watch the rare instance of batter getting run out yet continuing to bat here:

What happened in the match?

After choosing to bowl first, Spartans restricted Kings to 199 for 8. Sujay struck 33 off 32 balls. His innings included 6 fours. Sai Sudharsan scored 42 runs off just 28 balls, hitting 6 fours. Ram Arvindh played the best knock for Kings, accumulating 50 runs in only 22 balls. His innings included 2 fours and 5 sixes respectively. His knock powered Kings to the total of 199 for 8 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Spartans got bowled out for just 120 in 19 overs, displaying a poor batting display. They were 16 for 3 in just 2.5 overs and from thereon, the Spartans continued to play the catch-up game. Sunny Sandhu scored 29 off 19 balls and Muhammad Adnan Khan, Akash Sumra scored 20 each as others failed to perform on the day.