Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Match No. 21 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SMP vs BT LIVE In India

Siechem Madurai Panthers take on Ba11sy Trichy in Match 21 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) on Thursday. This will be a big game for Trichy who have not won a single game in this season so far. Trichy have played in four matches, losing all four. They are the bottom-placed team in this season and need a work of magic from somewhere to lift themselves up. On the other hand, Madurai have had an average season o far, winning 2 and losing 2. They are placed on fifth spot in the points table and this contest gives them a chance to better their position in the standings. Trichy are a side lacking confidence and Madurai should look to not just beat them but beat them by a big margin to improve on their Net Run Rate (NRR) as well.

Washington Sundar will be one of the key players for Madurai. He stroked a wonderful 56 off just 30 balls in the last match vs Chepauk Super Gillies and is has confidence going with him. Sundar also bowled two overs in the match, proving he is fit again to play the role of an all-rounder. P Saravanan and Gurjapneet Singh have been terrific with the new ball. Trichy will have their task cut out in this game. Daryl Ferrario and captain Ganga Sridhar Raju need to step up for them today.

What date Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy will be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy will be played on June 29, Thursday.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem in Tamil Nadu.

What time will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy begin?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy will start at 7:15 PM IST on June 29, Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Tamil Nadu Premier League match?

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy Tamil Nadu Premier League match live streaming?

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.