WATCH: 'Criticism...', Shaheen Afridi SLAMS former Pakistan cricketers after PAK qualify for T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals

Pakistan have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals as they defeated Bangladesh in their last Super 12 fixture on Sunday (November 6). Babar Azam and co were in a tricky spot after losing their first two games of the tournament and their qualification depended on South Africa's result against the Netherlands on Sunday. However, during this pressure and praying period when Pakistan needed to win all their remaining fixture along with hoping that South Africa and India stumble, many ex-cricketers from the country questioned the team's performance instead of supporting them. After the qualification, Shaheen Shah Afridi came out and asked for support from them suggesting that the Men in Green need support when they lose not criticism.

"Fans ki vajah se hi ham semi-final me pohoche hain. Unki dua hai, jo apne log karte hain. Mera ye hai ki kabhi kabhi dil ko lagta hai ki jo hamaare top ke cricketer hain, unko chahiye ki mushkil time me vo team ko support karein. Ye nahi ki ham semi-final aur final jeete, fir support kare. Team ko support uss time chahiye jab team haare. Logon ki dua ki vajah se ham semi-final jeete, unka support hamesha hamaare saath hai."

"(We reached the semi-finals because of fan's prayers. I sometimes feel in my heart that our top cricketers need to support us at our difficult time, and not when we reach semi-finals or finals. Team needs support when we lose. We won because of the fans' prayers and their support)," Afridi said.

Pakistan's win over Bangladesh ensured that they would be the fourth semi-finalists in the tournament with India joining England and New Zealand earlier in the day following South Africa's exit. India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the final Super 12 clash and as Group 2 toppers set up a semi-final meeting with England. Meanwhile, Pakistan will face Group 1 toppers New Zealand in the first semi-final.