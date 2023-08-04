Watch: CSK Shares Video Of MS Dhoni Driving His Most Precious Vintage Cars On Ranchi Roads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni loves his cars and now that he is free and can spend some time at home, he is making good use of the time and is driving some of his rare road machines. CSK shared a video on social media in which one can see Dhoni enjoying a car ride in his vitage cars on the roads of Ranchi. The video has gone viral instantly. Dhoni lives in his lavish farmhouse on outskirts of the Jharkhand capital city. And every now and then goes on a bike ride of car drive to have fun.

Watch Dhoni driving his cars below:



Dhoni and his wife Sakshi recently turned film producers after they released their first movie under newly-launched production house named Dhoni Entertainment. The film is called 'Lets Get Married'. With MSD involved in build up, prep of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), it was Sakshi who did all the hard work in behind the scenes of the first film under Dhoni Entertainment. Back home after several movie promotions and other sponsorship assignments, Dhoni is ensuring he takes out some of his cars on the road.

Is MS Dhoni playing IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their record-equalling fifth IPL title this year. Dhoni has recently turned 42. But the former Indian captain is still fit. In fact, he looks to be the strongest he has ever been. Sources say that Dhoni spends an hour regularly in the gym and watches what he eats on a daily basis. Dhoni still wants to give himself all the chance to play another edition of IPL.

At the conclusion of IPL 2023, commentator Danny Morrison had assumed that this was Dhoni's last tournament, to which MSD said that he has not yet decided or spoken whether IPL 2023 was going to be his last. Not to forget, Dhoni after the final match said that he will look at how his body is behaving by the time the next IPL comes around. It will be interesting to see whether Dhoni is able to make it to IPL 2024 or not.