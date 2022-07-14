WATCH: David Warner grooves to 'Nach Punjaban' song with daughters

Australia's opening batter David Warner is known all over the world for his crazy TikTok videos and Reels. Warner especially likes to recreate dance steps and movie scenes from Indian films. He has previously done videos from the popular film Pushpa: The Rise, recreating the iconic 'Jhukega Nahi Saala' dialogue from the film. His Instagram, in fact, is filled with such Reels. Warner has garnered massive popularity whe he started making them and his fans these days await his TikToks and Reels. On Thursday, Warner danced to another popular Bollywood number from a recent hindi film named JugJug Jiyo. The song in 'Nach Punjaban' which has become an India No 1 in a very quick time.

Warner recreated the famous dance step from the song on Thursday and he was not alone. His daughters were right beside him, including his youngest daughter. No wonder the Warner family is a big Indian cinema fan. Since the upload, the Reel has got nearly 300k likes and there are over 2,000 comments as well, each one of them pointing to the loads of cuteness in the video as Warner family grooves to the song. Warner captioned the video as: 'We are back at it again!!'. He also tagged the lead actor of the film Varun Dhawan in the caption but the Bollywood star has not yet reacted to the video.

Watch the video here.

Warner has just arrived back to his home after a grilling away tour of Sri Lanka. He had a good tour as Australia won the T20 series. The ODIs were clinched by the home side while the Tests finished as 1-1 draw. Post the long tour of Sri Lanka, Warner has come back to be with his kids and wife, whom he has missed a lot during the long stay in Indian subcontinent as Australians immediately went to Sri Lanka from IPL.