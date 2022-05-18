WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's 'angry' celebration after LSG beat KKR goes viral

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball thriller to qualify for the IPL 2022 play offs on Wednesday (May 18). Quinton de Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper KL Rahul hit 68 off 51 as the opening duo shared the highest ever partnership in IPL to take LSG to a challenging 210 for no loss.

In reply, KKR fell short by just two runs, scoring 208 for 8 in 20 overs with Evin Lewis taking a stunning catch to turn the match on the head.

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was a bag full of emotions as he celebrated in an animated way after his team clinched the last-over nervy thriller.

Earlier, blistering ton by Quinton de Kock and an attacking half-century by KL Rahul powered Lucknow Super Giants to a mammoth 210/0.

Lucknow Super Giants` opening pair smashed several records as they remained unbeaten at the end of 20 overs with over 200 runs on board.

They scored the highest opening stand in IPL history. Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten with a swashbuckling 140. Opting to bat first, Lucknow could not have asked for a better start as Rahul and Quinton de Kock played aggressively and gathered 83 runs in first 10 overs.

They smashed clueless KKR bowlers all around the ground and kept on piling runs through brilliant stroke play. de Kock brought up his half-century in the 12th over of the match. The team reached 100-run mark in the 13th over. Rahul`s half-century came up in 44 balls. At the end of the 15th over, LSG were 122-0, with de Kock (69*) and KL Rahul (52*) on the crease.

The 150-run partnership was reached in the 18th over of the innings.de Kock smashed a brilliant century in 60 balls. He targeted Tim Southee for three sixes and hit Andre Russell for big four fours. de Kock was at 140* while Rahul was unbeaten at 68 at the end of 20 overs.

