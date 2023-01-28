WATCH: Hardik Pandya ANGRY as Arshdeep Singh Gives Away 27 in One Over During IND vs NZ 1st T20I

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh has been struggling with his no-balls as Team India are constantly struggling with the left-arm pacer's offenses. In the latest update, Arshdeep again struggled with his habit of 'no-ball' during India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match at the JSCA International Stadium. He gave away 27 runs in the last over of the New Zealand innings, getting smashed for three sixes and a four to allow the Kiwis to finish at 176/6 after 20 overs. India lost the match by 21 runs and many fans questioned the young pace sensation for his poor bowling in the death overs.

As Daryl Mitchell was smoking Arshdeep all over the park in the last over, captain Hardik Pandya's face was worth watching during the full over. Pandya was seen frustrated during the last over as Mitchell smoked the left-arm fast bowler in Ranchi.

Check out Pandya's reaction during Arshdeep's over below...

Arshdeep returned to the squad after missing some of Sri Lanka matches due to illness. Nonetheless, the pacer looked extremely rusty and out of his rhythm. He ended his spell with one wicket and gave away 51 runs. Arshdeep has big shoes to fill-in as he is replacing death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian side, who's been struggling with recurring back injuries. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami along side Mohammed Siraj are also rested for the T20I series against New Zealand.

The action now moves to the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow where the Hardik Pandya-led young Indian side will be aim to level the series 1-1 after losing the first match. The final T20I will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.