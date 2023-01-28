topStoriesenglish2566630
LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Do or Die Contest for Hardik Pandya's India

India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from Lucknow for IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match. Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 here.

Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

IND VS NZ, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Do or Die Contest for Hardik Pandya's India
After losing the first match of the series, Team India will once again face New Zealand in the 3-match T20I series on Sunday (January 29). The second match of the exciting shorter format series will take place in Lucknow. Captain Hardik Pandya and coach Rahul Dravid will give a long thought about the Playing XI after some failure shown by players in the first clash. Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, and specially Arshdeep Singh, all of them struggled to impress in the 1st T20I. The team management could hand pacer Mukesh Kumar a chance in place of Arshdeep Singh, who struggled with the ball in the first T20I.

The left-arm pacer leaked 27 runs in India's first T20I game against New Zealand on Friday (January 27). Daryl Mitchell pounded on the opportunity to take the pacer to the cleaners after he pressured himself with a no-ball in the very last over of the New Zealand batting innings. Another player who can make way is Shubman Gill. He can be replaced by Prithvi Shaw waiting for an opportunity. Gill was disappointing in the first game as well as Ishan Kishan.

New Zealand are looking for revenge after the ODI series humiliation and they will hand this young Indian team nothing for granted. 

Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I here.

28 January 2023
LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score: Do or die clash for India

Team India are in a must win situation heading into the second T20I match of the 3-match series if they want to stay alive in the competition. New Zealand are surely looking for revenge after getting clean swept in the ODI series.

LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Score: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match at the Lucknow Stadium (Ekana Sports City). Hardik Pandya's India in a do-or-die contest against New Zealand after losing the first match of the series.

